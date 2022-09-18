Artists launch “hymn to the nameless” in criticism of Bolsonaro

Artists released this Saturday (17.Sep.2022) a “song-manifesto” against the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called “Hymn to the Nameless”. The song, of more than 13 minutes, is performed by several artists, such as actors Bruno Gagliasso and Wagner Moura and singers Lenine, Chico César and Zélia Duncan.

The lyrics are by Carlos Rennó and the music is by Chico Brown and Pedro Luís. The arrangement is by Xuxa Levy, the project’s music producer.

The lyrics were made based on statements by the president, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

“He said that if he had a homosexual son, he would prefer the son to die. To a woman he said he wouldn’t rape her because you’re ugly, you don’t deserve it. And she even said that a woman, because she becomes pregnant, must earn less than a man in the country.”, says a snippet of the song.

On YouTube, the video recording the song says it was made for “remember, forever, those years under the management of the crassest of the crass, the most perverse of the perverse, the lowest of the low, the worst of the worst presidents in our history. And to contribute, in the present, to the non-reelection of the nameless”.

Listen (13:45):

Here are the interpreters: André Abujamra, Arrigo Barnabé, Bruno Gagliasso, Caio Prado, Cida Moreira, Chico Brown, Chico César, Chico Chico, Dexter, Dora Morelenbaum, Héloa, Hodari, Jorge Du Peixe, José Miguel Wisnik, Leci Brandão, Lenine, Luana Carvalho, Marina Íris, Marina Lima, Monica Salmaso, Paulinho Moska, Pedro Luís, Péricles Cavalcanti, Preta Ferreira, Professor Pasquale, Ricardo Aleixo, Thaline Karajá, Vitor da Trindade, Wagner Moura and Zélia Duncan.

Here is the full letter:

“I am in favor of dictatorship,” he said,

“From pau de arara and torture”, he concluded.

“But the regime, more than having tortured,

I should have killed thirty thousand.”

And in contradiction to what he said, in the face

He said: “There was no dictatorship in the country”.

And in the real the incredible, the unbelievable

Came in like a nightmare, unhappy,

At the angry sound of an unreliable voice

That says and lies and is denied and unsays.

He said that in a quilombo “Afro-descendants

They weighed seven arrobas” – and then to more:

That “were not even useful to procreate”,

As if we were, we blacks, animals.

And still insists it’s not racist

And that racism does not exist in the country.

How is it possible, how is it acceptable

How about if it is said and whoever says it goes unpunished?

Such an unspeakable insult,

Who tried her, what jury, what judge?

He said that now “the Indian is evolving,

More and more, he is a human being just like us.

But isolated is like an animal in a zoo.”

And he decreed and declared in a loud voice:

“Not one centimeter more of indigenous land!,

That in it lies a lot of wealth for the country”.

This is how the unpronounceable is pronounced

Just like the name such a “hymn” never says,

Of the inhuman being, the nameless being,

From which emanate a thousand vile pronouncements.

He said that if he had a homosexual son,

I would prefer that the offspring “die”.

A woman said he wouldn’t rape her,

Because “you’re ugly, you don’t deserve it”.

And he also said that the woman, “because she gets pregnant”,

“Must earn less than man” in the country.

For such deplorable conduct and attitude,

They always compare him to some quadrupeds.

An evil, an unacceptable injustice!

Such animals are more affable and gentle.

But who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?

He called the environmental theme “important

Only for vegans who only eat vegetables”;

He called scientific data “liars”

The increase in forest deforestation.

He said that “the Amazon remains untouched,

practically preserved in the country”.

And so he denied and denied the undeniable,

The evidence that Science sees and says,

Of the felling and the demonstrable burning

From satellite images.

And he proclaimed: “Policeman has to kill,

You have to kill, otherwise you’re not a policeman.

Kill the bandit with ten or thirty shots,

For a criminal is an abnormal human being.

Kill fifteen or twenty and be decorated,

Not prosecuted” and sentenced in the country.

By this inflexible, inflammable speech,

That only death, violence and evil bless,

For such hateful, hateful speech,

What solves are cannons, revolvers.

“My specialty is killing,

I’m an army captain,” he grunted.

And induced the Brazilian to arm himself,

That “everyone, hey, has to buy a rifle”,

For “armed people shall not be enslaved,”

On a crusade for death in the country

And in contempt for unforgettable life,

Like when they filled ICUs

And the death toll was innumerable,

Said “So what? I’m not a gravedigger.” “And?”

“Books are today ‘a heap of heap’

Of a lot of writing”, he declared.

Tried to say “I call” and said “I can’t”;

He doesn’t know how to conjugate the verb “concl…amar”.

He claimed that “in Brazil there are too many teachers”,

Like an imbecile for imbeciles.

In effect now what is not ignoreable:

The ignorant now rule the country

(What was before, O thinkers, unthinkable)…

Who are these people who don’t know what to say?

But who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?

Called a torture colonel a “hero”

And a militia captain and assassin.

He called Bolivians, Haitians “scum”…

From “paraíba” and “pau de arara” the northeast.

And he says that “being a boss here is a disgrace”,

And he says that “no one goes hungry in the country”.

Just like in a horror movie, unspeakable,

In which the truth does not matter or is told,

Unrolled, uncountable, uncountable,

An idiotic roll of teasing and pitis.

Said mere “fantasy” was the virus

And “hysteria” is the reaction to the pandemic;

That Brazilian “jumps and swims in the sewer,

It doesn’t catch anything”, so I wouldn’t catch it either

What he called a “little flu” and prescribed (yes!),

Yes, chloroquine, not vaccine, for the country.

And so without having to test the improbable,

A dictator doesn’t even dot the i’s,

And don’t even answer, irresponsible talker,

For every act or every speech to Brazil.

And he repeated the motto “God, country and family”

Of integralism and the Italy of fascism,

Gluing a suspicious “freedom” to the motto…

Just as he had parodied Nazism

The slogan “Germany above all”,

Putting “Brazil” in the name of the country instead.

And what in a hideous, detestable dream,

People saw without believing what they neither wanted nor wanted:

Celebrate what is not memorable,

Like sinister, sad ephemerides…

He has already stated: “Whoever wants to come to Brazil

To have sex with a woman, feel free.

We cannot promote gay tourism,

We have families,” he said morally.

And one day he shouted: “Every minority

You have to bow to the majority!” in the country.

And so the incredible, the unbelievable,

It becomes natural, the more you say it,

And intolerance, which is intolerable,

In this figure, he freaks out.

But who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?

Sometimes they come out, fall, sound like feces

From your mouth every sound, every sentence…

It’s nonsense, it’s a mess, some fake news,

It is a frivolous libel or an offense.

Because you hardly think about what you say, because you hardly think,

“I don’t talk to the press anymore,” he says one day.

But from fanatics to pitiful horde,

Who praises the return to dictatorship in the country,

The deaf-blind mob freaks out, unbearable,

And screams “myth!”, “I authorize!”, and asks for “bis!”

And said “shit, shit, fuck, bitch,

Motherfucker, motherfucker, I shit!”

And with each hospitalization treating the intestine

And with each thick term and a “Talky?”,

The rotten smell of your rhetoric

Eschatological spreads in the country.

“I am immortal, inedible and imbrochable”,

It has already boasted of its so characteristic

Tica language low level, reprehensible,

That ignorant fool, king of mimimis.

But nothing said of Moise Kabagambe,

The young Congolese who was lynched here.

In the case of Evaldo Rosa, black, musician,

With the family in the shot-gun car,

He said that the troops “did not kill anyone”, only

“It was an incident” eighty rifle shots…

“The army belongs to the people and was not responsible”,

Said the man with the rifle tie,

Which is very likely to be his disposable life,

Being black or immigrant in the country.

He shouted that “the president will no longer fulfill

More decision” of the Supreme Court magistrate,

To which he addressed himself cursing: “You bastard!”

But cornered he recoiled from the extreme tone,

And in a note he said: “I never intended

(No!) To attack any Powers” ​​of the country.

The coup failed but the impeachable got away with it,

Macho poo of pusillanimous acts,

What maybe some Marvel hero thinks

But that’s more like some comic book thug.

But who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?

And suggested for environmental pollution:

“It’s just pooping every other day.”

And for those who suggested beans and not a rifle:

“Do you want food? So, shoot beans.”

It is without preparation, without notion, without composure.

His posture with the post does not match.

However, “enough! […] go now [inominável]”,

He nailed the greatest living poet in the country,

And echoed the chorus “out, [inominável]!”

And the pots and pans of the windows in the metropolises!

And in a scammer live he promised:

“Without a printed vote there will be no election!”

And he cursed at journalists: “Shut up!

You are a dying race!”

And in his crude Portuguese he doesn’t stop:

He always shoots nonsense what he curses.

Today a cursed saying of his is deleteable

Through Insta, Face, YouTube and Twitter in the country.

But for us, more than a post, it is frameable

The imposter that doesn’t match the rank.

Said he won’t accept the result

If defeated in the election of our history,

And: “I have three alternatives for the future:

Either be imprisoned, or be killed, or the victory”,

Because “only God gets me out of my chair

Of president” (Oh God protect this country!”).

If we had a trustworthy parliament,

Without x comparsas, your buddies, accomplices,

And his impeachment would be inescapable,

With n inquiries, orders, CPIs.

There is no impenetrable smokescreen

That cover up the crime of these inci-vis times

And cover the sun that comes with the unavoidable day

And now shines like a beacon in the gray night.

It is hope that is reborn where there is a veil,

From a less gray and happier horizon.

It’s the passage way beyond instagramable

From nightmare to near utopia,

In the crucial moment of unstable freedom

For democracies indeed, equanimous,

With the difficult but doable mission

To raise the country from the ashes like a phoenix.

And who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?

But who’s to say it’s not more imaginable

To raise the country again from the ruins?