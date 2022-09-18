Asthma kills 1 Brazilian every 4 hours: why do many not control crises? – 09/17/2022

Nine out of 10 patients with asthma do not have the disease under control, but more serious conditions are preventable with adequate and continuous treatment.

In the intense traffic of São Paulo, a middle-aged man was trying to cross the city when shortness of breath began to take over his body. It was an asthma attack. Without the meds in the car, he died a few minutes later.

The case told by doctor Mauro Gomes, head of the Pulmonology team at Hospital Samaritano de São Paulo, during an event to discuss the disease, may be impressive, but stories like this are relatively common: a Brazilian dies from asthma approximately every 4 hours, from according to data from the Ministry of Health from 2018 to 2020.

The average was calculated by BBC News Brasil from information collected in DataSus for the three most recent years available. The index remained at the same level in each year of the analyzed period.

Asthma is a genetically based disease that affects the airways, especially the bronchi (tubes that carry air into the lungs), causing them to become inflamed, swollen and with mucus or secretion. Consequently, it prevents the delivery of necessary oxygen during crises.

Patients often experience chest pain and wheezing, coughing, and a feeling of tiredness, and the triggers that increase the chances of flare-ups vary from person to person.

Despite being a controllable condition when there is adequate treatment, research data from the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (Asbai) show that 9 out of 10 patients with asthma do not have the disease under control. This situation will also have economic consequences.

“This will have repercussions with a hospitalization every four minutes in Brazil, generating a large public expense”, says Gomes.

He explains that the difficulty in controlling asthma begins at diagnosis. “Many people are being treated as if they had other diseases, such as bronchitis, which prevents the patient from avoiding attacks.”

Even when they know they are asthmatic and have access to medication, many patients end up abandoning their medication after the crisis passes.

A survey, with the participation of Asbai, carried out in 2019, indicated that 73% of patients do not follow all medical recommendations and 47% admit not to use medications regularly.

“That’s why it’s so important to be aware that asthma is a chronic disease, not just a disease of childhood or adolescence. The condition requires regular medication to reduce the risk of future crises, just as it is done with hypertension or diabetes. , for example”, says the pulmonologist.

Self-medication harmed Antônio’s kidneys

Antônio dos Santos was born in Cubatão (SP), a city with large industries that became known for its pollution and poor air quality. When he was just 2 years old, he had a severe asthma attack influenced by these conditions.

With sporadic drug treatment and soccer practice, seizures decreased during childhood to early adulthood.

“When I was 21 years old, I moved to an apartment where the sun only shines in the afternoon. When I got home from work at the end of the day, the place was very cold and, after a few days, I started using an inhaler. a cycle of hospitalizations, medication in the vein and return home until the next crisis arrives”, he recalls.

Antônio says he struggled with asthma until he was 34 years old, starting and abandoning treatment when he thought it had no effect.

“I started medicating on my own, and ended up overloading my kidneys with too much medication, which led to four different surgeries.”

At the age of 43, Antônio was hospitalized when the pulmonologist who attended him, in addition to asking for tests, listened to his entire clinical history.

“He explained to me that my asthma had been out of control for a long time, but that there was an ideal treatment for me and that it was possible to live without crises. I confess that at the time I did not believe much, I had already tried many different medications”, he says.

For almost two years with continuous treatment and regular follow-up from the doctor who gained his trust, Antônio says he learned the importance of not taking the medicine only when the disease presents itself in an acute condition.

“Today, I know that the asthma is in me, but it’s well inside, quiet and will stay that way.”

Asthma symptoms and treatment

In addition to shortness of breath, which is more common during flare-ups or high-intensity physical activity, patients often experience pain and wheezing, coughing, and a feeling of tiredness. The triggers that increase the chances of seizures vary from person to person.

“Among the most common are contact with dust, chemicals, cigarette smoke, strong smells, mites, close contact with some animals (mainly cats and horses), cold temperatures and respiratory infections”, explains Grasielle Santana, a pulmonologist at the Hospital. Santa Lúcia Norte, from Brasília, and a member of the Brasiliense Society of Thoracic Diseases (SBDT).

Triggers that increase seizure risk vary from person to person Image: iStock

Inhalation devices, popularly called firecrackers, can be used with different types of medication for different purposes. Therefore, self-medication should be avoided.

“Some will relieve symptoms, others will prevent symptoms or may have combined drugs. The fact is that each of these devices has a different function and, therefore, it is important that people do not self-medicate. friend will not necessarily work for you. The medical evaluation is what will indicate the best treatment for each patient”, says Mauro Gomes.

The doctor also explains that it is not true that corticosteroids used via inhalation are dangerous, nor that pumps are addictive or harmful to the heart.

“The stigma of cardiac risk dates back to the 1950s, when, in the early days, drugs could really have a harmful effect. But today, it is known that drugs have been updated, bringing disease control without cardiac risk.”

Inhaled corticosteroids are offered in very small and safe doses, including for children, the elderly and pregnant women.

And if firecrackers are used too often, it’s a sign that the treatment needs adjustment, not that the substance is addictive.

As a complementary treatment, people with asthma should practice physical exercise to improve lung capacity and prevent attacks.

Without treatment, seizures can be severe

At some point in their lives, asthma patients who are not properly treated will experience shortness of breath. “The pictures can be so intense that the person feels close to death”, says Gomes.

When the treatment is defined by the doctor, there is the possibility of registering in the “Popular Pharmacy” program, which provides medicines free of charge by the Unified Health System, such as ipratropium bromide, beclomethasone diproprionate and salbutamol sulfate — widely used against asthma.” For this, the doctor fills out specific forms that entitle the patient to free access to medication. The pulmonologist is the one who will indicate the most appropriate treatment and is also the one who should monitor this patient continuously”, says Santana, from Hospital Santa Lúcia Norte. If there is a need for other types of medication, considered high cost (which represent more than 70% of the minimum wage), the patient can try to obtain it through the health plan or by a court order.

In both cases, the doctor, hospital or clinic usually indicates the most appropriate path for each specific need.

