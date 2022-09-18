Asthma kills 1 Brazilian every 4 hours: why do many not control crises?

  Giulia Granchi
  From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

In the intense traffic of São Paulo, a middle-aged man was trying to cross the city when shortness of breath began to take over his body. It was an asthma attack. Without the meds in the car, he died a few minutes later.

The case told by doctor Mauro Gomes, head of the Pulmonology team at Hospital Samaritano de São Paulo, during a discussion event about the disease may be impressive, but stories like this are relatively common: a Brazilian dies from asthma approximately every 4 hours, from according to data from the Ministry of Health from 2018 to 2020.

The average was calculated by BBC News Brasil from information collected in DataSus for the three most recent years available. The index remained at the same level in each year of the analyzed period.

Asthma is a genetically based disease that affects the airways, especially the bronchi (tubes that carry air into the lungs), causing them to become inflamed, swollen and with mucus or secretion. Consequently, it prevents the delivery of necessary oxygen during crises.

