At 81, Ney Matogrosso opens up about his love life: ‘Sex is fun’ | celebrities

Ney Matogrosso rocks Recife with a show Ag.news

Published 09/17/2022 15:28 | Updated 09/17/2022 15:34

Rio – Ney Matogrosso remains one of the icons of Brazilian music that has broken taboos since the period when he participated in the group Secos & Molhados. The 81-year-old singer said he doesn’t like to be summed up in his sexuality and made his view on sex very clear.

“Sexuality is not what defines a person. There’s a lot more at stake. Sex in my life is fun, a playground. I still enjoy it. Of course, I don’t have the same active life as I was in my 30s, but I’m aware.” , declared the artist, in an interview with Veja Rio magazine.

About to return to Rio de Janeiro with the tour “Bloco na Rua”, the singer confessed to having difficulties in the era of virtual flirtation, despite having joined the exchange of spicy photos on social networks. “I receive nudes. And sometimes I send them back, sometimes I don’t. Because I won’t be alone in this either. I’ve already understood that this exchange is, most of the time, really virtual”, he said.

“It’s not for you to have any illusions that there will necessarily be a meeting. That’s how it is there: people show up from time to time and in a little while no one talks to each other anymore”, he opined. “I think it was better before. You would approach a person, something would light up and you would go. There was something about the live seduction that I liked. To look, to feel, to reciprocate, to see it all on the face. I appreciated that much more, including going to bed,” he added.

In an election year, Ney Matogrosso preferred not to comment on the current government and said he does not intend to declare his vote, going against artists such as Anitta, Ludmilla and Humberto Martins. “Everyone is free to think and do what they want in life, and to be responsible for their choices, for better or for worse,” he said.