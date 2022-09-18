At a rally in Florianópolis, Lula says that, if elected, he will have to ‘fix the Centrão’ and change the secret budget | Elections 2022 in Santa Catarina

Former president and PT candidate for the Palácio do Planalto, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, completed his campaign tour of the southern states of the country this Sunday (18), with a rally in Florianópolis. In a speech, he stated that, if elected, he will have to “fix Centrão” and change the secret budget.

On Friday (16), Lula participated in electoral events in Porto Alegre and, on Saturday (17), in Curitiba.

In the capital of Santa Catarina, Lula took a stand mounted on Praça Tancredo Neves, downtown, in front of the Legislative Assembly. He was accompanied by allies and co-religionists, such as the vice candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

At one point in his speech, Lula asked the audience to vote for allied candidates, because, according to him, he will need help in Congress if he is elected. That’s when Lula mentioned the Centrão and the secret budget.

Centrão is the name given to an informal group of parties in the Chamber. They are acronyms of right and center-right orientation that, over the last few governments, allied themselves with the Palácio do Planalto, regardless of the political ideology of the president at the time. In exchange for giving the government governance in the Chamber, the Centrão occupies strategic positions in the federal administration.

Secret budget, in turn, is how the rapporteur’s amendments became known. These are parliamentary amendments, with resources provided for in the Union Budget that are not distributed equally among all parliamentarians — unlike other amendments (individual, bench or committee). with the rapporteur. They are considered less transparent.

“If we win, we will have to fix the Centrão, we will have to change the secret budget, we will have to fulfill the nursing floor, improve the teachers’ floor”, said the former president.

At another moment of the rally, the former president rebutted a usual phrase of his opponent in the electoral dispute, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Bolsonaro, in an attempt to engage voters around patriotism and aversion to what he once called “old politics”, often says that his “party is Brazil”.

Lula took the stage with a Brazilian and a PT flag to criticize the president’s speech.

“Usually, a fascist who doesn’t have a political party, who has never organized a political party, who doesn’t like the people, doesn’t respect anyone, says the following: ‘My party is Brazil’. And I wanted to tell him that Brazil does not it’s a party, it’s our country,” Lula said.

“This flag here is not the flag of a party. It is the flag of 215 million Brazilians who love this country”, he added.

Understand the secret budget

This Sunday marks the 15-day countdown to the elections. In this final stretch, Lula’s campaign will try to achieve the so-called “useful vote”. The idea is to convince voters who currently do not vote for the former president, but who are dissatisfied with President Jair Bolsonaro, to vote for the PT.

Lula’s campaign, leader in polls of voting intentions, is still looking for victory in the first round.