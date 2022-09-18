Athletico lineup: Felipão tests changes in all sectors to face Cuiabá | athletico-pr

Athletico will have changes in all sectors to face Cuiabá, on Sunday, at 7 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The duel is valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.
O coach Luiz Felipe Scolari had a full week to work with the cast and tested some trades. suspended, the goalkeeper Bento and forward Vitinho are out of the game.
Naturally, the Anderson goalkeeper and striker Cuello must earn a spot on the team. However, the exchanges do not stop there. You Pedrinho and Orejuela sides compete for position with Abner and Khelven.
Featured in recent games, the attacking midfielder David Terans can return to the starting eleven. With that, the coaching staff will remove a midfielder and have a more advanced player in the midfield.
in the attack, Vitor Roque will be the main novelty. Preserved in the last round, he trained normally and should regain the title.
Probable Athletic: Anderson; Khellven (Orejuela), Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho (Abner Vinícius); Fernandinho, Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello, Vitor Roque and Canobbio (Romulo).
Forward Vitor Roque will be one of the news of the Hurricane — Photo: Athletico
After qualifying for Libertadores, Hurricane aims to fight for a spot in the G-4 of the Brasileirão. Currently, the club is sixth, with 43 points, and is two behind fourth.
A triumph can make the team reach the vice-leadership. At home, the red-black comes from a sequence of eleven games without losing, with the fourth best use.