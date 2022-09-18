Auxílio Brasil loan has NEW DATE for release, see when it can be requested

O Aid Brazil loan was approved and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in early August.

However, the banks have not yet fully released the loaneven though it is already sanctioned.

That’s because the Ministry of Citizenship still need to complete some steps.

WHEN WILL THE BRAZIL AID LOAN BE RELEASED

It is not yet possible to request the loan aid Brazileven if it has already been sanctioned by the president.

In order for the credit to be released, it is necessary that the Ministry of Citizenship publish a regulation for banks to comply with.

This instruction is essential to define requirements, terms, dates, interest rates and loan amounts.

NEW RELEASE DATE OF THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

According to Ronaldo Bento, the current Minister of Citizenship, the request for the Auxílio Brasil loan would be published by beginning of September.

However, so far it has not been released and the minister has not spoken about it again.

This causes new dates be considered. The expectation is that the loan can already be requested in the next few days.

It is worth mentioning that, even when the regulation is disclosed, the financial institutions that will have the responsibility to offer the loan.

WHICH BANKS CAN MAKE THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN?

Financial institutions are still waiting for regulation to offer credit.

Even so, some banks have already disclosed whether or not they will make the loan available.

Banks that will offer the payroll loan: Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco Pan and Banco Safra.

Banks that have not yet confirmed: Bank of Brazil.

Banks that will not offer the loan: Nubank, BMG, Itaú Unibanco, Santander, Banco Inter, C6 Bank and Sicoob.

HOW THE BRAZIL AID LOAN WORKS

O loan for those who receive Brazil aid is part of the modality payroll loans.

This means that the Auxílio Brasil loan amount is deducted from the Auxílio Brasil value itself.

That is, applicants who apply for the loan will automatically receive a lower value of the Aid.

O Aid Brazil loan amount can compromise even 40% of the amount of Aid Brazil.

With the base amount of R$ 400, not counting the temporary increase that is in effect, the beneficiary can take out a payroll loan and divide it into monthly installments of a maximum of BRL 160.

RISKS OF THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

It is of paramount importance that beneficiaries are aware of the risks of Aid Brazil loan.

As it is a payroll loan that deducts the value of the benefit itself, many families that are already low-income can indebted.

That indebtedness it can happen even if the requested loan is already deducted from the benefit.

This because families receive a lower amount on payday, which reduces amounts for food and other demands.

In view of this, the biggest recommendation is that, when the loan is released, the beneficiaries request the modality only in case of extreme need, such as to purchase an important medicine or other urgent demand.

SEPTEMBER BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

see the Updated Aid Brazil calendar with an increase of R$ 200 and payment dates.



Auxílio Brasil payment schedule – reproduction



