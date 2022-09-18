Ava X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

46
Sasha receives a pass from Guga in the right corner of the area, gives a forward touch and Rafael Vaz manages to make the providential disarm.
45
5 MORE! First half go up to 50 minutes.
44
Jair handles the ball from the right end and Pottker heads away.
43
Departure stopped for medical care for William Pottker.
42
Rubens stops Ava’s counterattack with a foul on William Pottker and cautioned with a yellow card.
41
ALMOST!!! Keno takes the corner from the left side, Gldson can’t get away and Nacho Fernndez, in the left corner of the area, finishes, but Rafael Vaz pushes away over the line.
40
Rubens tries a cross from the left, the ball deflects on Pottker and goes out for a corner.
39
Jemerson fouls in dispute with Pottker in midfield.
38
Keno launched by Vargas on the left flank, but Bressan manages to make the disarm at the entrance of the area.
37
Jair tries to invade the area and Bruno Cortez manages to disarm it.
36
Jair to Bruno Silva on the right side of Ava’s attacking field.
35
Nacho Fernndez recovers the ball on the left, but crosses straight into Gldson’s hands.
34
Nacho gets Keno’s pass in the middle, tries to trigger Sasha, but Kevin anticipates and plays.
33
Vargas plays for Keno at the entrance of the area, moves to receive the return, but Kevin intercepts.
32
Keno tries to dribble the cow on Kevin, but it is unarmed. In the sequence, Bissoli launched by Raniele in the attacking field, the referee points offside.
31
All right with Rubens and the ball is rolling again.
30
Departure paralyzed for medical care for Rubens, who is in pain.
29
Raniele advances through the left lane, slips in the dispute with Vargas and loses possession of the ball.
28
Nathanael risks the kick from outside the area and Nacho Fernandez blocks.
27
Bissoli tries a cross from the right wing and Jair makes the tackle to the side.
26
Rubens tries a cross from the left and Kevin blocks it to the side.
25
Sasha risks the shot from outside the area and sends the ball over the goal, without danger to Gldson.
24
Bissoli takes advantage of Jemerson’s mistake, wing the ball from the left wing and Rubens, in the middle of the area, heads away.
23
Nathanael crosses the ball from the left midfielder to the area, it hits Bruno Silva and Rubens pushes it away.
22
Pottker reverses play to Cortez on the left. He plays for Jean Pyerre at the tip of the area, but the return comes out wrong.
21
Gldson tries to link directly to the attack and the referee points out Bissoli’s offside.
20
Rubens goes to the back on the right, crosses the ball to the area, but no one from Atltico-MG appears to finish.
19
William Pottker tries to get past Jemerson’s mark on the right, but lets the ball slip over the side.
19
Nacho tries to cross the midfield line and is fouled by Nathanael.
18
Nathanael crosses the ball from the left wing and Alan heads away.
17
ALMOST!!! Rubens escapes the mark, crosses the ball from the left, it deflects on Rafael Vaz, stays alive in the area and Guga finishes over the goal.
16
Keno triggers Nacho Fernandez in the half moon. He tries to return it with a lift pass and Kevin clears.
15
DEFENDED!!! Rafael Vaz takes a low free kick from the midfielder and Everson falls almost over the line to make a save.
14
Rafael Vaz and Jean Pyerre prepare to take the free-kick to the midfielder. Referee guides the formation of the barrier.
13
Jemerson to William Pottker with a halftime foul and also a yellow card.
12
Departure stalled for medical care for Keno.
11
Bruno Silva hits Keno from behind in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.
10
Nacho Fernndez takes a corner from the left side and Ava’s defense hits the top bar.
9
Vargas receives a pass from Nacho Fernandez in the right half and finishes from outside the area. The ball deflects on Bressan and goes out for a corner.
8
Nathanael presses on the left wing and commits an attack foul on Jemerson.
7
Jean Pyerre takes a corner from the right and Eduardo Sasha pushes away at the first post.
6
Bruno Cortez crosses the ball from the left and Vargas, on the second post, pulls away for a corner.
5
Nacho Fernandez takes a short corner to Jair on the right, receives the return and plays for Guga, who was offside in the move.
4
DEFENDED!!! Keno invades the area from the left side and drops the bomb. Gldson taps for a corner.
3
Guga crosses the ball from the right wing, Rafael Vaz makes the cut on the first post and Gldson avoids the corner.
two
Vargas launched on the left wing, but Kevin takes the front and retreats the ball to goalkeeper Gldson.
1
Nacho Fernandez takes a free-kick from the right midfielder to the area and Bissoli heads away.
0
The ball is rolling! The departure of Atltico-MG.
0
Ava wears blue shirts and shorts. Atltico-MG play with gray and white striped shirts and white shorts.
0
Teams on the field!
0
Sunny afternoon in Florianpolis. The thermometers in the Estadio da Ressacada read 20C.
0
The Gois refereeing trio: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro officiates the match, assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Leone Carvalho Rocha. Wagner Reway commands VAR.
0
Atltico-MG starts the match with: version; Guga, Nathan Silva, Jemerson and Rubens; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Keno and Eduardo Sasha.
0
Ava is teamed with: Gledson; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre; Nathanael, William Pottker and Bissoli.
0
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Atltico-MG beat Ava 2×1. Morato opened the scoring for Ava, but Hulk and Sasha turned the score around.
0
Atltico-MG’s absences are Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello, Otvio and Pedrinho, injured, and Zaracho, spared. Hulk, who is recovering from an injury to his left calf, traveled with the delegation to Florianpolis, but was not on the bench.
0
Lisca does not have Matheus Galdezani, suspended, Vladimir and Wellington, injured, and Lucas Ventura, who was not named. The good news is the return of Bissoli, who did not play in the match against Athletico-PR due to a contractual clause, Kevin, who was suspended for the third yellow card, and Bressan, released by the medical department.
0
PREMIERE AFTERNOON! Ava will be led by Lisca, who left Santos and took the place of Eduardo Barroca, who was fired after a negative sequence of nine matches without a win.
0
Ava is placed 18th, with 25 points. Atltico-MG occupies the 7th position, with 40 points.
0
Good evening! Follow, from now on, the bids of Ava x Atltico-MG, a match that opens the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship 2022.