Azul receives the largest plane in its fleet

Azul Linhas Aéreas received the first Airbus A350, the largest aircraft in the company’s fleet to date. On Friday the 16th, the company made the announcement of arrival.

Under the name “50 is also Blue”, the Airbus 350 departed from Tarbes, France, where it underwent the last scheduled maintenance tasks before being delivered to Confins airport, in Minas Gerais. This plane is the largest in the company’s fleet as it is capable of carrying 334 passengers.

In the coming weeks, the certification process to operate on commercial routes in Brazil will be completed. By the end of the year, the company should receive another plane of the same model. The plan is to replace two A330CEO aircraft that are in use.

“We are very happy to present this news to our customers, crew and partners,” said John Rodgerson, president of Azul, in a statement. “The Airbus A350 is one of the most modern aircraft in existence, which will bring much more comfort to our customers and more efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions, bringing a reduction in the cost per seat when compared to the A330CEO aircraft, which today do Azul’s long-haul flights”.

Currently, the company is the largest airline in Brazil in terms of number of flights and cities served. It operates 150 destinations with an operational fleet

of approximately 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 employees.