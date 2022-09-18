Basic interest rate may have a sequence of highs interrupted this week – News

After a sequence of 12 consecutive highs to hold back the advance of inflation, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy gains a new chapter this week. Currently at 13.75% per year, the Selic rate should be maintained at this level, interrupting the cycle of increase. according to financial market analysts.

The decision should be announced after a meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), of the BC (Central Bank), which starts on Tuesday (20) and ends on Wednesday (21). The expectation is also that the Selic will be maintained at the current level for longer.

Since the first increase, in March 2021, when the Selic was at a minimum of 2%, the rate has already risen 11.75 percentage points, the biggest interest rate shock since 1999, when, during the currency crisis, the BC raised the Selic rate. by 20 percentage points at once.

















The Selic is the Central Bank’s main instrument to keep official inflation under control, as measured by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index). With the fall in the prices of gasoline and electricity, the index began to decelerate and registered, in August, a deflation of 0.36%, after a decline of 0.68% in July, when the rate was the lowest since 1980. Therefore, the current forecast is that the IPCA will end 2022 at 6.4%,

In addition to the fall in inflation, economic activity surprised with a rise of 1.2% in the second quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Although, at the last meeting, when it increased the Selic to 13.25% per year, the Copom signaled that it could raise the rate by 0.25 point at the next meeting, economists believe that it should be maintained.

“The Copom should announce the end of the monetary adjustment cycle at this September meeting, stating that it sees the maintenance of interest rates at the current level as appropriate, but should emphasize that the next steps of monetary policy will continue depending on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks and inflation forecasts and expectations”, says the economic team at C6 Bank, led by Felipe Salles.





Maintaining the Selic rate for an extended period would be more effective in bringing inflation to the target than additional interest rate hikes, according to economists. C6 Bank also predicts that the Selic rate will end 2022 at 13.75% per year, remaining at that level until at least the last quarter of 2023. For 2023, the estimate is that the rate will end the year at 12.25%.

The same assessment was presented by economists at LCA Consultores. “Regarding domestic monetary policy, we continue to assess that the Central Bank will maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% at next week’s Copom meeting. We expect the authority to signal that it will maintain the rate at this restrictive level for a ‘sufficiently prolonged’ period. , that is, until mid-2023, to make inflation converge to targets in the relevant horizon for monetary policy”, states the report.

For Banco Itaú, with the improvement in the inflation scenario, the committee should indicate the interruption of the monetary tightening process, ending the Selic rate cycle at the current level of 13.75% per year.

“In our view, the authorities should signal that the economic situation still prescribes the maintenance of a significantly contractionary monetary policy and a vigilant posture, and that they anticipate stability of the Selic rate for the next meeting”, says a report by Mario Mesquita, the bank’s chief economist.

For Citi Brasil’s chief economist, Leonardo Porto, interest rates should only begin to fall in the third quarter of 2023. “The BC should revise upward this year’s GDP growth projection, currently at 1.7%, suggesting that their inflation projections start to consider a tighter output gap”, he says.





How does base interest work?

The Selic is known as the basic rate because it is the lowest in the economy and works as a floor for other interest charged in the market.

The rate is used in loans between banks and in investments made by financial institutions in federal government bonds.

In general terms, the Selic rate is the rate that banks pay to take money from the market and pass it on to companies or consumers in the form of loans or financing.

For this reason, the interest that banks charge consumers is always higher than the Selic rate.

The base rate also serves as the BC’s main instrument to keep inflation under control, close to the target established by the government.

This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives.

When the Copom raises the Selic, the objective is to contain the heated demand, and this has an impact on prices, because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings.

When the Copom reduces basic interest rates, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, with incentives for production and consumption.



