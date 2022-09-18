Bayern lose and reach four games without a win in the Bundesliga | german football

Did the giant fall asleep? Bayern Munich lost 1-0 to Augsburg this Saturday, away from home, and completed four games without a win in the Bundesliga. The team came from three straight draws in the tournament and suffered the first defeat of the season. Now the team can finish the round outside the G-4.

Striker Berisha scored the only goal of the game. The Brazilian Iago took advantage of a cross from the right and, inside the area, propped up with his left-hander to the middle of the area. Berisha appeared and rocked Neuer’s nets: 1-0.

Bayern had most of their starters on the field, with the exception of full-backs Lucas Hernández and Pavard and attacking midfielder Coman. Julian Nagelsmann’s team had 77% possession of the ball and scored 19 times, six of them on Augsburg’s goal. But he couldn’t score.

Now, the Bavarians follow with 12 points, in fourth place, but they can be overtaken by Hoffenheim, who still play in the round and have the same score. Augsburg reached nine points and is 11th. The leader at the moment is Borussia Dortmund, with 15.

The teams return to the field only after the FIFA Date. Bayern host Leverkusen in Munich on the 30th of this month, and Augsburg visit Schalke 04.