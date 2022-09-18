Below Europe, Brazil has the 6th lowest inflation in the G20 in 2022

Rate is lower than that of the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, United States and France year to date

Brazil has the 6th lowest inflation in the G20 in 2022. The country’s price index is at 4.4% in the accumulated rate from January to August, lower than nations such as the European Union (7.6%), the United Kingdom (7 .1%) and the United States (5.4%). The survey is by Austin Rating’s chief economist, Alex Agostini, at the request of the Power 360.

The country is far from the highest rates, such as Argentina (55.7%), Turkey (47.8%) and Australia (10.5%) in the accumulated of 2022. The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) from January to August is also lower than other countries and regions with historically low rates, such as Germany (7%), Canada (6.4%) and France (5.1%).

Only South Korea (4.4%), Indonesia (3.6%), Japan (2.8%), Saudi Arabia (2.6%) and China (1.6%) have lower rates than Brazil. . Economists heard by Power 360 indicate 2 factors for the deceleration of the Brazilian price index: 1) the fall in taxes, such as ICMS, for example; 2) the increase in interest rates by the Central Bank, back in March 2021, which now brings results.

Some countries did not disclose August inflations, such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada and Japan. Austin Rating’s chief economist made the August monthly forecast for nations.

Find out about the results release schedule:

South Africa (21.Sep.2022);

Saudi Arabia (September 16, 2022);

Canada (September 20, 2022);

Japan (September 19, 2022);

Australia (unforeseen).

Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, says that IPCA values ​​for the coming months should be lower. This will make Brazil drop even more positions, according to her. “On the other hand, in Europe, high rates are likely to follow, mainly due to the energy crisis“, he stated.

However, the price of food should continue to put pressure on inflation. Carlos Alberto Ramos, professor of Economics at UnB (University of Brasília), says that there are phenomena that should continue to influence the rise in products. “Both by war and by weather phenomena. High food prices are here to stay for quite a while“, said.

Brazil’s inflation is the lowest among the main Latin American nations in 2022. 1st in ranking is Venezuela, with a rate of 60.4% from January to August.

In the 12-month period, however, the country has inflation of 8.7%. The threshold is 3.7 points above the target ceiling. Analysts bet that the rate will decelerate to 6.4% by the end of the year, according to the Focus Bulletin of the BC (Central Bank).

INFLATION AND INTEREST IN BRAZIL

In August, Brazil registered deflation –a fall in the price index– of 0.36%. This was the 2nd monthly fall followed by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). It was also the biggest drop for August since 1998.

In the 12-month period, the rate went from 10.07% in July to 8.73% in August, the lowest level since June 2021. The president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said on August 23 that 2022 inflation will be 6.5% or less.

The financial market reduced for the 11th week in a row the projection for Brazilian inflation this year. The estimate for the IPCA fell from 6.61% to 6.40%. The percentages were disclosed by the Central Bank in the Focus Bulletin.

To control high inflation, the BC raised the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 13.75% per annum on August 3, 2022. Interest rates are at their highest level since January 2017. The last time it was above this level was in November 2016, when it was at 14% per year.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) left the door open to raise the Selic to 14% per year in September and said it would keep the rate high for a period “long enough” to control inflation.