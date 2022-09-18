Biden warns Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

posted on 09/17/2022 13:50



(credit: Jim WATSON / AFP)

US President Joe Biden has once again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine as the Ukrainian army is leading a major counteroffensive to respond to the Russian invasion.

“It would change the course of the war in a way that hasn’t been seen since World War II,” the American president warned in an interview with CBS, which was first aired on Friday night.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Biden told Putin, who has promised a strong US response if Russia takes such a step. Russia would “become even more of a pariah in the world, more than ever,” he added.

In recent weeks, Kiev forces have recovered swathes of territory in the east of the country that were occupied by the Russians. Despite the bad news, Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that the offensive that began in February in Ukraine would continue. “The plan doesn’t need changes… We’re in no hurry,” he said.

Moscow faces a new wave of outrage in the West after the discovery of mass graves near the Russian-occupied city of Izium, where, according to Kiev sources, nearly all the exhumed bodies showed signs of torture.