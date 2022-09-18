Billionaire fortune of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is a factor discussed in the possible separation of the couple

The couple formed between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen your days may be numbered. According to a source linked to CNN, the couple is experiencing strong relationship problems and currently live in separate houses. However, there is a very important factor within divorce: the division of fortune.

The website Celebrity Net Worth disclosed, in its data, that the couple has a net worth of more than US$ 650 million – about R$ 3.4 billion.

Also according to the site, the individual fortune of Tom Brady reaches US$ 250 million, the equivalent of R$ 1.3 billion. Gisele, on the other hand, has around US$ 400 million in assets. Converting to real, it is R$ 2.1 billion.

In January 2021, Brady and Gisele profited from the sale of two properties: an apartment in New York, for US$ 37 million (R$ 195.7 million) and the mansion in which the family lived in Boston, for US$ 32.5 million (R$ 171.9 million).

The couple is known for building their homes from scratch, to be made in an eco-friendly way. In December 2020, they purchased a massive plot of land on Indian Creek Island, a private island located in Miami, for $17 million.

Gisele, 42, and Brady, 45, have two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. In addition to the two, the athlete is also the father of Jack, 15 years old.

