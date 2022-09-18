Bolsonaro arrives in London for the queen’s funeral and talks about elections | World

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived in London this Sunday morning (18) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

From the official residence of the ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom, Bolsonaro spoke of elections with supporters and said that “there is no way we can not win in the first round”.

“This is the feeling of the vast majority of the Brazilian people. Anywhere I go, for those who know here… Yesterday I was in the interior of Pernambuco, and the acceptance is simply exceptional. There’s no way we can’t win in the first round” declared.

The latest Datafolha survey, released on Thursday (15), points out that former president Lula (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round against 33% for Bolsonaro in the first round. The most recent Ipec (formerly Ibope) survey points to a similar scenario: 46% for Lula compared to 31% for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro arrived at the ambassador’s official residence around 10 am from London (6 am GMT). The president was accompanied by his wife Michelle, son Eduardo Bolsonaro, pastor Silas Malafaia and advisor Fabio Wajngarten.

Several world leaders were invited to the state funeral ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for Monday (19).

London police prepare an unprecedented security scheme for the ceremony, with 10,000 agents involved.