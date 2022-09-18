Bolsonaro at the wake of Rainda Elizabeth II in London

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived this Sunday morning (18) in London (United Kingdom), where he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with other heads of state.

“We are here at a time of grief, of deep respect for the queen. This is our main objective,” he told supporters who were waiting for him in front of the Brazilian ambassador’s residence in London, where the president will be staying.

Bolsonaro also took the opportunity to talk about topics of his reelection campaign there and said he will be reelected in the first round. A good part of the public wore T-shirts of the national team or with Brazilian flags stamped on them.

What did Bolsonaro talk about? The president made a brief speech with the main electoral slogans, such as rejection of themes of “drugs, abortion and gender ideology” and appeal to religion.

“We have to decide the future of our nation. We know who is on the other side and what they want to implement in Brazil. Our flag will always be those colors that we have here, green and yellow”, he declared.

Pandemic was “terrible” for everyone: “We compare Brazil with other South American countries to show that we are on the right path. Even in the pandemic, which is terrible for the whole world, Brazil resisted, the people are resilient and we are on the right path”, he continued.

First round win: The president also mentioned his visit to Pernambuco on Saturday (17) – which included a motorcycle ride through Garanhuns, the birthplace of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – and also said that “there is no way not to win in the first round”, despite be behind in the polls.

“I was in the interior of Pernambuco, the acceptance is exceptional. There’s no way we can’t win in the first round”, he said, hearing “first round” cries from the public.

“I got to the presidency, but why did I get to the presidency? I’m sure that it’s God’s mission to save our Brazil. Our Brazil is a power in agribusiness and is on the way to being a power in energy”, he declared.

What is Bolsonaro’s agenda today? In addition to Bolsonaro, other heads of state are already in the British capital – such as Joe Biden, president of the United States, who landed on Saturday night with his wife, Jill, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met on Saturday with King Charles III and other Commonwealth representatives.

Bolsonaro will visit the place where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest, then sign the book of condolences and participate in a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Security challenge: The number of world leaders and the funeral in general pose a security challenge “greater than the 2012 Olympics”, said Scotland Yard Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy.

Last day of visit to the queen’s body: Britons and others interested in paying tribute to the queen faced a 24-hour queue to enter Westminster Hall.

Tomorrow, two ceremonies will be held for the queen’s funeral — one at 7 am, Brasília time, for about 2,000 guests, and another at noon, for 800 guests.

Bolsonaro, along with other heads of state, participates in the first ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, on the same block as the place where the body is being laid to rest.

The President then proceeds to a reception hosted by UK Foreign Minister James Cleverlyand departs from the United Kingdom to New York (USA), in the late afternoon local time.

In the US, Bolsonaro will address the UN General Assembly (United Nations) on Tuesday (20).

*With information from AFP