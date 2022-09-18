Bolsonaro gets authorization to have a translator at events in London

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) obtained authorization to be accompanied by a translator during the official events in which he will participate in London, after negotiation brokered by Itamaraty. First lady Michelle Bolsonaro will accompany the Chief Executive on the trip.

Bolsonaro will be at the side of the interpreter at events where interaction with the hosts and other guests is expected, according to the Itamaraty team in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. UOL.

Initially, only Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, were authorized to participate in events with other leaders.

Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs travel to London this weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to be hosted by King Charles III the day before her funeral.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most important guests from abroad who have confirmed their presence. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also invited to the funeral.

The funeral service is being billed as one of the most heavily policed ​​events in UK history as world leaders, kings and queens and large crowds from home and abroad flock to London for the event.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are also expected to host a reception at Buckingham Palace tomorrow, the official state event before the funeral.

Foreign dignitaries traveling to the UK will also be invited to visit Westminster Hall of Parliament, where the Queen’s coffin is located, before the funeral.

On Thursday (8), when the death of the queen was confirmed, Bolsonaro mourned the death and decreed three days of official mourning in the country.

Bolsonaro mourns death of queen

On his Twitter, Bolsonaro said that Brazil received the news with “great regret and emotion”, citing a phrase that would have been said by Elizabeth. The queen died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Brazilian government also mourned Elizabeth’s death in an official profile.

“It is with great sorrow and emotion that Brazil receives the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and unique woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for her country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time,” Bolsonaro wrote.