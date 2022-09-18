Bolsonaro negotiates and will take translator to Elizabeth II’s wake

Event restricts access to teams of heads of state; the presence of the First Lady accompanies

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is due to arrive on Sunday morning (18.Sep.2022) in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. As it is a family event with a complex organization scheme, the British government restricted the access of security guards and translators of heads of state to the reception offered by King Charles III.

After the Itamaraty negotiated this Saturday (September 17) the possibility of having a translator by Bolsonaro’s side at all times, the president was able to go with an interpreter to events where interaction with the hosts and other guests is expected. Bolsonaro is not fluent in the English language.

Earlier, members of the entourage reported that Bolsonaro had not yet obtained authorization to take a translator.

The Brazilian Chief Executive is due to arrive in the UK at 4 am on Sunday (8 am local time in London), at Stansted Airport, located 56 kilometers from central London.

Soon after, all heads of state will meet at the Royal Chelsea Hospital, a charity founded as an asylum in 1682. Together, at 10 am, they will visit Queen Elizabeth II’s Burning Chamber. At 10:45 am, Bolsonaro and Michelle sign the condolence book and record a message.

At 2 pm, the Brazilian president participates in a reception hosted by King Charles III. As of 3 pm on Sunday, Bolsonaro has no official appointments scheduled.

For now, there are no plans for bilateral meetings or unofficial commitments. Bolsonaro, however, usually greets supporters and walks unexpectedly when he travels to other countries.

On Monday (September 19), the president has new commitments in London. At 7 am, he attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. At 8:10 am, it goes to a reception hosted by the UK Minister for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, James Cleverly.

At 1 pm on Monday (5 pm London time), Bolsonaro leaves for New York, USA, where he participates in the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

Photo for campaign

President Jair Bolsonaro intends to use images from his trip to London and the United States in campaign materials, until the 1st round of the elections, on October 2.

The idea of ​​the PL HQ is to show that Brazil is not a pariah internationally and that the government, under the leadership of Bolsonaro, is present at important moments in history. In addition, the group’s assessment is that the president’s presence at the queen’s funeral demonstrates sensitivity.

“I will go there to say goodbye, on behalf of Brazil of course, to Queen Elizabeth. Let’s represent Brazil, show our affection for Queen Elizabeth, our appreciation for the people of that country and say that we are together. And, more and more, Brazil finds out about and integrates itself with other countries in the world”, said Bolsonaro at a campaign event in Paraná, on the night of this Friday (16.set).

Bolsonaro will be staying at the residence of the Brazilian ambassador in London. Images of the events will be available through “pool” from broadcasters (BBC, Sky and ITN). Media access at official engagements will be restricted.