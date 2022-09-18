Bolsonaro takes priest and Malafaia to UK

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left this Saturday (17.Sep.2022) for London, United Kingdom, to attend the wake of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (19.Sep.2022). The Chief Executive posted a photo on his profile on twitterwith Pastor Silas Malafaia and Father Paulo Antônio de Araújo, who are part of the entourage en route to the United Kingdom.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), who accompanies his father on the trip, also published a photo with the 2. “Now the night on a blessed flight with Pastor Malafaia and Father Paulo Antônio de Araújo heading to the United Kingdom“, wrote the congressman in the publication.

See below the publications by the president and Eduardo Bolsonaro, respectively:

It is not clear what the role of religious will be in the presidential entourage to the United Kingdom. Bolsonaro is due to arrive in the country at 4 am on Sunday (8 am local time in London), at Stansted Airport, located 56 km from central London.

Soon after, all heads of state will meet at the Royal Chelsea Hospital, a charity founded as an asylum in 1682. Together, at 10 am, they will visit Queen Elizabeth II’s Burning Chamber. At 10:45 am, Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro sign the condolence book and record a message.

At 2 pm, the Brazilian president participates in a reception hosted by King Charles III. As of 3 pm on Sunday, Bolsonaro has no official appointments scheduled.

For now, there are no plans for bilateral meetings or unofficial commitments. Bolsonaro, however, usually greets supporters and walks unexpectedly when he travels to other countries.

On Monday (September 19), the president has new commitments in London. At 7 am, he attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. At 8:10 am, it goes to a reception hosted by the UK Minister for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, James Cleverly.

At 1 pm on Monday (5 pm London time), Bolsonaro leaves for New York, USA, where he participates in the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

PHOTO FOR CAMPAIGN

The president intends to use images from the trip to London and the United States in campaign materials.

The idea of ​​the PL HQ is to show that Brazil is not a pariah internationally and that the government, under the leadership of Bolsonaro, is present at important moments in history. In addition, the group’s assessment is that the president’s presence at the queen’s funeral demonstrates sensitivity.

“I will go there to say goodbye, on behalf of Brazil of course, to Queen Elizabeth. Let’s represent Brazil, show our affection for Queen Elizabeth, our appreciation for the people of that country and say that we are together. And, more and more, Brazil finds out about and integrates itself with other countries in the world”, Bolsonaro said at a campaign event in Paraná on Friday night (September 16).

Bolsonaro will be staying at the residence of the Brazilian ambassador in London. Images of the events will be available through “pool” of broadcasters (BBC, Sky and ITN). Media access at official engagements will be restricted.