Brasileirão: Inter and Corinthians draw in a match with record attendance – 09/18/2022

Internacional and Corinthians drew in the first leg of the Brazilian Women’s Championship final, which took place this Sunday (18) at Estádio Beira-Rio. The match, which ended 1-1, is historic: it received the largest audience in the history of women’s football in Brazil: more than 36,000 people.

Next Saturday, the return game will take place, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena, home of Brabas do Timão. With the tie, the championship will be defined in Itaquera.

Double ex law

Inter opened the scoring in the 31st minute with the right of the former Milene, top scorer of the team, scored 1 to 0 and opened an advantage for the “Gurias Coloradas”. She was part of the Corinthian cast between 2018 and 2019.

In the 13th minute of the second half, Jheniffer equalized for “Brabas do Timão”, after a launch by Jaqueline. The law of the former is doubled in the match, since the Corinthians striker was an Internacional athlete between 2019 and 2020.

The result was the same of the confrontation between both teams in the first phase of the championship: 1 to 1, with goals from the same Millene and Jheniffer.

Corinthians’ campaign in this Brazilian was superior to that of the Internacional team. That’s why the Brabas got the right to play the second final at home.

It went well: Duda Sampaio

Inter’s attacking midfielder Duda Sampaio was the highlight of this Sunday’s match. It was she who held the ball, crossed for Millene’s precise finish that resulted in the first colorado goal.

By taking a corner in the 13th minute of the first half, Duda narrowly missed scoring an Olympic goal. The ball flew to the second post, and Corinthian goalkeeper Lelê was smart, preventing the net from swinging.

The Corinthians defense struggled to hold Duda.

It was bad: Tarciane

The Corinthians defender seemed scattered in the match. He missed the opponents’ first goal: he couldn’t cut Duda Sampaio’s pass, which resulted in Millene’s submission. Owner of the under-20 team, Tarciane returned to Corinthians a few days after the world cup.

Another failure by the defender almost resulted in the second goal of Gurias Coloradas. Tarciane couldn’t take the ball away from the Colorado striker Lelê, who narrowly missed the move.

Corinthians uses the long ball

Corinthians started the game by putting pressure on their rivals. However, with Millene’s goal, Arthur Elias’ tactical scheme destabilized. The home team grew and started to dominate most of the actions of the first half.

With boxed marking, Corinthians had to resort to long balls on the backs of the opposing sides, a strategy that was less effective after the goal, since Internacional closed out by scoring 1-0.

With the change of Arthur Elias -the entry of Vic Albuquerque as a defensive midfielder in place of Gabi Morais-, Corinthians started to have more possession of the ball. Vic started to set up more from behind, allowing for more successful plays, such as the one that led to the equalizer.

game chronology

Colorado’s top scorer, Millene scored Internacional’s first goal in the 31st minute of the first half, after Corinthians failed to defend. The Corinthians midfielder Gabi Moraes received the first – and only – yellow card of the first half of the game, at 36.

On the return of the break, Gabi did not return: Arthur Elias replaced her by Vic Albuquerque – who, despite being a striker, acted in the match as a defensive midfielder. At 13 minutes of the second stage, Jheniffer equalized for the Brabas.

Isabela, from Inter, received a yellow card in the 38th minute for a dangerous move against Jaqueline. Referee Deborah Cecília was called by VAR and decided to send off the left-back. In the 40th minute of the second half, Internacional was left with one player less.

For this game, Corinthians coach Arthur Elias changed the tactical scheme from four to three defenders, with Jaqueline and Tamires making the wings in a second row of five. Maurício Salgado mirrored the scheme for the coloradas, blocking the ball out of Corinthians with three forwards – which made the first half of the ‘brabas’ very difficult.

collection record

In addition to the audience record, Internacional fans beat a food collection record in Rio Grande do Sul: 27 tons. For the start, each entry was 1 kg of non-perishable food.

the semis

The coloradas won the place in the decision by beating São Paulo in the return game of the semifinal by 1 to 0. The first leg had been drawn by 1 to 1. This is the first time that the team from Rio Grande do Sul disputes the title of the Brasileirão Feminine.

The Corinthians arrived for the confrontation after beating Palmeiras in the two matches of the semifinals, the first by 2 to 1 and the second by 4 to 0 – at the opponents’ home. The ‘brabas’ of Corinthians are the current two-time champions of the Brazilian Championship and have three titles in total.

DATASHEET

Internacional 1 x 1 Corinthians

Date: 09/18/2022

Location: Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre (RS)

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Goals: Millene (Internacional) and Jheniffer (Corinthians).

International: Mayara; Capelinha, Bruna Benites, Sorriso, Isabela; Ju Ferreira, Duda Sampaio, Maiara, Fabi Simões; Millene, Lele. Coach: Maurício Salgado.

Corinthians: Lele; Jaqueline, Tarciane, Andressa, Yasmin; Gabi Moraes, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho; Tamires, Adriana, Jennifer. Coach: Arthur Elias.