Brasiliense spends 14 hours queuing for Elizabeth II’s funeral: “Unique experience”

posted on 09/17/2022 18:52



(credit: Personal Archive)

The queue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II drew worldwide attention for attracting UK residents and tourists alike. In the kilometer line, many waited for hours in the rain, in the sun, in the cold, in the heat, for the chance to see the monarch’s coffin up close.

This was the case of Alessandra Wassouf Cottrill, 48, from Brasília, who has lived in the city of Kent, England, for six years. A history lover and fascinated by the monarchy, she decided to head to London, in the Westminster Hall of the British Parliament, to join the thousands of people who have already left their thanks to the Queen.

In an interview with Mail, Alessandra said that she decided to go alone to Westminster in gratitude for the welcome she received in England. “The atmosphere was one of pride to be there honoring the queen’s reign, paying the last homage”.

She says it was a “unique experience”, but she expected to be in line for a maximum of eight hours. “As time passed, the incentive and the desire to stay grew”, she explained. And so, sharing experiences with other people who were also waiting alone for the chance to see the longest-lived queen in the world, Alessandra faced the queue for 14 hours.

“I have always been a fan of the queen’s history, we can disagree on some points but we cannot deny that a 70-year reign is not for everyone. It is the second longest reign in history”, he said. “I was imagining my daughter, who is now 26 years old, assuming a reign, how crazy. Too young to assume so much commitment,” she said, referring to the age at which Elizabeth ascended to the throne-25 years old.

She joked that she referred to Elizabeth II by the nickname “Betinha” and that she wanted to have tea with her. “As for subject, as much wealth, I think we would have a lot of proza. Imagine me in my innocence. So, as never in my life as a commoner could I accomplish this feat, I decided that it would be the opportunity to, why not, have tea with her. I took the mug”, he revealed.

























“Extremely stringent security system”

But for anyone who thinks it was just standing in line and heading to parliament is very wrong. To be able to enter, you must reach a specific point in the queue to receive a bracelet that gives access to the rest of the route.

During the journey, public restrooms and access to the purchase of drinks were allowed and the places in the queue were respected even for those who were alone, but the security system was “very strict”, according to the brasiliense.

After 14 hours, Alessandra arrived at the Parliament and a series of items were not allowed: liquids such as water bottles or makeup, alcohol in gel, sharp objects, chewing gum, food and candies. Everyone also had to go through an X-ray machine, like in airports.

Limit on the size of bags, removal of coats to enter, all to ensure the safety of the space. “On entering Parliament, absolute silence and impeccable organization. Between bows and prayers, people were taken by the moment of emotion and gratitude for paying their last tribute”, narrated Alessandra.

Another detail that highlighted the importance of safety was the photos in space. “As I was leaving, a man took a picture and an employee ran and asked ‘why did you take a picture? Don’t you know you can’t? Could you please delete it?'”. She says that the person needed to delete the images, but did not follow the rest.

However, Alessandra evaluates the experience as unique. “Many people alone, as was my case, representing the family, for the work of the partner or children, in short, socializing and exchanging experiences and visions about the monarchy and encouraging to follow until the end”, she said. “The atmosphere was one of pride to be there honoring the queen’s reign”, she concluded.