Brazil records 60 new deaths from Covid; moving average is down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (17) 60 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,410 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 72. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -43%indicating downward trend.
- Total deaths: 685,410
- Death record in 24 hours: 60
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 72 (14-day variation: -43%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 34,627,090
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,609
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 7,801 (variation in 14 days: -60%)
DF, MA, MG, PE, RJ, RN, RO, RR and RS did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Saturday. AC, AL, AM, AP, DF, ES, MS, MT, PA, PB, PI, RS, SE and TO did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.
In total, the country registered 5,609 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,627,090 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,801. The change was -60% compared to two weeks ago.
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
- Going up (3 states): TO, AL and PR
- In stability (3 states): AP, AC and ES
- Falling (12 states): SC, PA, GO, MS, BA, PI, MT, CE, SE, AM, PB and SP
- Did not disclose (8 states and DF): MA, MG, PE, RJ, RN, RO, RR and RS
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
