Brazilian workers will be able to get up to BRL 10,000 extra through review; see how

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is granted to workers who have a formal contract. In other words, they work on the basis of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). Therefore, the employer is responsible for making a deposit into the employee’s account every month. The amount must be equivalent to 8% of the remuneration.

In this way, the FGTS is normally an amount that workers who are fired without just cause can withdraw. However, this is not the only method of withdrawing the Fund. Nowadays, there are more than 14 situations that justify the redemption of the balance present in the accounts. However, before talking about this, it is necessary to point out another issue: the possibility of review that workers can count on. With her, there are chances of getting up to R$ 10 thousand. But what is it about? See more below.

FGTS withdrawal methods

First of all, it is important to highlight when workers can access money from the Guarantee Fund. As mentioned earlier, one of the most popular modalities is when the employee is fired without just cause. However, she is not the only one. Other situations that give the right to access FGTS money are the following:

In the event of an emergency withdrawal or calamity;

Buying or building your own home;

Amortize installments related to home financing;

In a health situation, of the worker or his dependents, in cases of HIV, cancer or terminal diseases;

Worker who is 70 years of age or older;

Death of the employee or employer;

Employee retirement;

Employer declares bankruptcy;

And more.

See also: Did you know that it will be possible to ADVANCE future deposits of your FGTS? See how!

Review for workers

Another issue is that the balance present in the Guarantee Fund does not undergo a correction that follows inflation. Because of this, the money in the accounts can devalue, which can leave workers in a negative situation. However, it is possible to make a request for review to the Federal Court.

In this way, the review of the balance has the possibility of generating an income of up to R$ 10 thousand, according to the Loit FGTS. However, it is worth noting that this amount is an average, not reflecting the reality of all workers who request the review.

This is because the value depends on several factors, among which is the amount accumulated in the workers’ FGTS account and also what their monthly salary is.

Therefore, those who wish to request the review can do so through the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI 5,090). However, it is important to note that the thesis depends on the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Thus, it is possible for workers to consult whether or not they are entitled to the request for analysis.

According to information about the proposal, there is a change in the way the calculation is done. This happens because an index that follows the inflation rate is adopted, and the current Reference Rate (TR) is no longer used.

Finally, the review can include those who worked with a formal contract after 1999, and even those who have already withdrawn the money from the FGTS account may have the chance to be contemplated.

See also: Is it possible to buy an OWN HOUSE using the FGTS? Find out all about the news