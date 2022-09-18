BreakTudo Awards 2022: 1st partial result Twitter + Site

The BreakTudo Awards 2022 is on its eighth day of voting today, and we are bringing here the first partial result release of the edition. The results correspond to the sum of the 6 days of voting on Twitter + 6 days of voting on the site.

The list below, like that of previous years, does not show numbers, it shows in 5 most voted in the specified period. There are still several days left for the end of voting, so a lot can still change.

Category title

1st most voted nominee

2nd most voted nominee

3rd most voted nominee

4th most voted nominee

5th most voted nominee

National Female Artist

Joelma

anita

Luisa Sonza

Lexa

Manu Gavassi

National Male Artist

Luan Santana

Pablo Vittar

john

Gloria Groove

Hello

International Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Beyonce

Nicki Minaj

International Male Artist

Charlie Puth

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

Justin bieber

The Weeknd

National Rising Artist

Juliette

João Gomes

Priscilla Alcantara

Marina Sena

Mari Fernandez

International Rising Artist

Kenya Os

Olivia Rodrigo

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tate McRae

Latin artist

TINI

lali

anita

Becky G

bad bunny

National Breakthrough Artist

Izzy La Reina

Grag Queen

KATZ

Ana Castile

Clarissa

International Breakthrough Artist

In this Barrett

Dove Cameron

row

Joshua Bassett

Johnny Orlando

Global Artist

Danna Paola

Jackson Wang

WizKid

Rosalia

sia

emerging artist

Alana Fox

David Bandeira

PITAYAS

Igor Oggy

DIGRECCO

National Duo/Group

Israel & Rodolfo

Maiara & Maraisa

BFF Girls

melim

ANA VITORIA

international group

BTS

SB19

blackpink

CNCO

little mix

K-pop girl group

blackpink

twice

aespa

ITZY

Girls’ Generation

K-pop male group

BTS

Stray Kids

seventeen

Enhypen

Treasure

Anthem of the Year

Immature – FLO

Isolate – Tancredi

Complete Mess – 5 SOS

On God – Shatta Wale

Snap – Rosa Linn

National Collaboration

RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho Sensation

Un Ratito – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette

Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador

Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva

Gypsy Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza

International Collaboration

Left and Right – Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook

Calm Down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez

Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy

For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

national hit

Everyone But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa

sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel

Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Julian

Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris no Beat

Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio

Latin hit

Plan A – Paulo Londra

Involve – Anitta

LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda

MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G

DESPECHA – Rosalia

International Hit

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

As It Was – Harry Styles

Easy On Me – Adele

Ghost – Justin Bieber

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

national clip

Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama

Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla

Faking Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie

Idiot – John

The Fall – Gloria Groove

international clip

Pink Venom – Blackpink

The Feels – Twice

Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Independent Artist Launch

Speak More – Duda Kropf

Forced – Bomtalvão

It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia

I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia

Swimming pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo

national fandom

Cacti – Juliette

Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar

Anitters – Anita

Bakery – Arthur Aguiar

Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho

International fandom

BTS Army – BTS

A’TIN – SB19

Blinks – Blackpink

Uaena – IU

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Male Youtuber of the Year

T3ddy

Jean Luca

enaldinho

Felipe Neto

Lucas Rangel

Female Youtuber of the Year

Bibi Tattoo

Camila Loures

doarda

by pamella

Jully Molinna

Youtube channel

became a party

Diva Depression

Anderson Vieira

Brazilian WebTV

Parallel World – Klébio Damas

Podcast of the Year

Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias

Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman

Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta

Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures

Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva

internet personality

Felipe Prior

Gil do Vigor

little blogger

Little Lo

cassimir

national crush

Jade Picon

Paulo Andre

André Lamoglia

Bruna Marquezine

Camila Queiroz

International crush

Mark Tuan

Joseph Quinn

Noah Urrea

Sofia Carson

Connor Kit

Social Influencer

Linn da Quebrada

Felipe Neto

Nugget

Andresha Catty

Fayda Belo

Favorite Instagrammer

Any Gabrielly

Gkay

Rich Melquiades

Álvaro Xaro

Virginia

best creator

carolyna

pklip

Victor Fernando

Anderson Prophet

Nicole Louise

Internet revelation

Ricardo Gaeta

Luiza Góes

Fe Moreira

Ana Chiyo

Júlia Alvarenga

Tiktoker of the Year

Gilliard Machado and José Lohn

Leuriscleia

Sofia Santino

Junior Caldeirão

Juliano Floss

Creator International

Martinez Twins

Kimberly Loaiza

Samuel Lopez

Josh Beauchamp

Bella Poarch

Series of the Year

back to 15

Stranger Things

heartstopper

sandman

Rebel

best reality star

Dayane Mello

Lucas Bissoli

Bil Araújo

Rich Melquiades

Arthur Aguiar

Fiction Shipp

Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)

Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)

Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)

Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)

Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)

National Actress

Maisa (Back to 15)

Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)

Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)

Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)

Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)

National Actor

João Guilherme (Back at 15)

Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)

Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)

Vinicius Redd (Lulli)

André Luiz Frambach (Face and Courage)