BreakTudo Awards 2022: 1st partial result Twitter + Site

The BreakTudo Awards 2022 is on its eighth day of voting today, and we are bringing here the first partial result release of the edition. The results correspond to the sum of the 6 days of voting on Twitter + 6 days of voting on the site.
The list below, like that of previous years, does not show numbers, it shows in 5 most voted in the specified period. There are still several days left for the end of voting, so a lot can still change.
Category title
1st most voted nominee
2nd most voted nominee
3rd most voted nominee
4th most voted nominee
5th most voted nominee
National Female Artist
Joelma
anita
Luisa Sonza
Lexa
Manu Gavassi
National Male Artist
Luan Santana
Pablo Vittar
john
Gloria Groove
Hello
International Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
Beyonce
Nicki Minaj
International Male Artist
Charlie Puth
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
Justin bieber
The Weeknd
National Rising Artist
Juliette
João Gomes
Priscilla Alcantara
Marina Sena
Mari Fernandez
International Rising Artist
Kenya Os
Olivia Rodrigo
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tate McRae
Latin artist
TINI
lali
anita
Becky G
bad bunny
National Breakthrough Artist
Izzy La Reina
Grag Queen
KATZ
Ana Castile
Clarissa
International Breakthrough Artist
In this Barrett
Dove Cameron
row
Joshua Bassett
Johnny Orlando
Global Artist
Danna Paola
Jackson Wang
WizKid
Rosalia
sia
emerging artist
Alana Fox
David Bandeira
PITAYAS
Igor Oggy
DIGRECCO
National Duo/Group
Israel & Rodolfo
Maiara & Maraisa
BFF Girls
melim
ANA VITORIA
international group
BTS
SB19
blackpink
CNCO
little mix
K-pop girl group
blackpink
twice
aespa
ITZY
Girls’ Generation
K-pop male group
BTS
Stray Kids
seventeen
Enhypen
Treasure
Anthem of the Year
Immature – FLO
Isolate – Tancredi
Complete Mess – 5 SOS
On God – Shatta Wale
Snap – Rosa Linn
National Collaboration
RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho Sensation
Un Ratito – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette
Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador
Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva
Gypsy Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza
International Collaboration
Left and Right – Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook
Calm Down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez
Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy
For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
national hit
Everyone But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel
Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Julian
Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris no Beat
Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio
Latin hit
Plan A – Paulo Londra
Involve – Anitta
LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda
MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G
DESPECHA – Rosalia
International Hit
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
As It Was – Harry Styles
Easy On Me – Adele
Ghost – Justin Bieber
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
national clip
Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama
Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla
Faking Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie
Idiot – John
The Fall – Gloria Groove
international clip
Pink Venom – Blackpink
The Feels – Twice
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Independent Artist Launch
Speak More – Duda Kropf
Forced – Bomtalvão
It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia
I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia
Swimming pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo
national fandom
Cacti – Juliette
Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar
Anitters – Anita
Bakery – Arthur Aguiar
Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho
International fandom
BTS Army – BTS
A’TIN – SB19
Blinks – Blackpink
Uaena – IU
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Male Youtuber of the Year
T3ddy
Jean Luca
enaldinho
Felipe Neto
Lucas Rangel
Female Youtuber of the Year
Bibi Tattoo
Camila Loures
doarda
by pamella
Jully Molinna
Youtube channel
became a party
Diva Depression
Anderson Vieira
Brazilian WebTV
Parallel World – Klébio Damas
Podcast of the Year
Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias
Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman
Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta
Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures
Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva
internet personality
Felipe Prior
Gil do Vigor
little blogger
Little Lo
cassimir
national crush
Jade Picon
Paulo Andre
André Lamoglia
Bruna Marquezine
Camila Queiroz
International crush
Mark Tuan
Joseph Quinn
Noah Urrea
Sofia Carson
Connor Kit
Social Influencer
Linn da Quebrada
Felipe Neto
Nugget
Andresha Catty
Fayda Belo
Favorite Instagrammer
Any Gabrielly
Gkay
Rich Melquiades
Álvaro Xaro
Virginia
best creator
carolyna
pklip
Victor Fernando
Anderson Prophet
Nicole Louise
Internet revelation
Ricardo Gaeta
Luiza Góes
Fe Moreira
Ana Chiyo
Júlia Alvarenga
Tiktoker of the Year
Gilliard Machado and José Lohn
Leuriscleia
Sofia Santino
Junior Caldeirão
Juliano Floss
Creator International
Martinez Twins
Kimberly Loaiza
Samuel Lopez
Josh Beauchamp
Bella Poarch
Series of the Year
back to 15
Stranger Things
heartstopper
sandman
Rebel
best reality star
Dayane Mello
Lucas Bissoli
Bil Araújo
Rich Melquiades
Arthur Aguiar
Fiction Shipp
Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)
Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)
Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)
Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)
Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)
National Actress
Maisa (Back to 15)
Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)
Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)
Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)
Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)
National Actor
João Guilherme (Back at 15)
Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)
Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)
Vinicius Redd (Lulli)
André Luiz Frambach (Face and Courage)