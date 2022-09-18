BreakTudo Awards 2022: 1st partial result Twitter + Site

BreakTudo Awards 2022 (Image: Disclosure)

The BreakTudo Awards 2022 is on its eighth day of voting today, and we are bringing here the first partial result release of the edition. The results correspond to the sum of the 6 days of voting on Twitter + 6 days of voting on the site.

The list below, like that of previous years, does not show numbers, it shows in 5 most voted in the specified period. There are still several days left for the end of voting, so a lot can still change.

Category title

1st most voted nominee
2nd most voted nominee
3rd most voted nominee
4th most voted nominee
5th most voted nominee

National Female Artist

Joelma
anita
Luisa Sonza
Lexa
Manu Gavassi

National Male Artist

Luan Santana
Pablo Vittar
john
Gloria Groove
Hello

International Female Artist

Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
Beyonce
Nicki Minaj

International Male Artist

Charlie Puth
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
Justin bieber
The Weeknd

National Rising Artist

Juliette
João Gomes
Priscilla Alcantara
Marina Sena
Mari Fernandez

International Rising Artist

Kenya Os
Olivia Rodrigo
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tate McRae

Latin artist

TINI
lali
anita
Becky G
bad bunny

National Breakthrough Artist

Izzy La Reina
Grag Queen
KATZ
Ana Castile
Clarissa

International Breakthrough Artist

In this Barrett
Dove Cameron
row
Joshua Bassett
Johnny Orlando

Global Artist

Danna Paola
Jackson Wang
WizKid
Rosalia
sia

emerging artist

Alana Fox
David Bandeira
PITAYAS
Igor Oggy
DIGRECCO

National Duo/Group

Israel & Rodolfo
Maiara & Maraisa
BFF Girls
melim
ANA VITORIA

international group

BTS
SB19
blackpink
CNCO
little mix

K-pop girl group

blackpink
twice
aespa
ITZY
Girls’ Generation

K-pop male group

BTS
Stray Kids
seventeen
Enhypen
Treasure

Anthem of the Year

Immature – FLO
Isolate – Tancredi
Complete Mess – 5 SOS
On God – Shatta Wale
Snap – Rosa Linn

National Collaboration

RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho Sensation
Un Ratito – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette
Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador
Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva
Gypsy Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza

International Collaboration

Left and Right – Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook
Calm Down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez
Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy
For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

national hit

Everyone But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel
Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Julian
Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris no Beat
Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio

Latin hit

Plan A – Paulo Londra
Involve – Anitta
LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda
MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G
DESPECHA – Rosalia

International Hit

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
As It Was – Harry Styles
Easy On Me – Adele
Ghost – Justin Bieber
Heat Waves – Glass Animals

national clip

Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama
Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla
Faking Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie
Idiot – John
The Fall – Gloria Groove

international clip

Pink Venom – Blackpink
The Feels – Twice
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Independent Artist Launch

Speak More – Duda Kropf
Forced – Bomtalvão
It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia
I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia
Swimming pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo

national fandom

Cacti – Juliette
Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar
Anitters – Anita
Bakery – Arthur Aguiar
Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho

International fandom

BTS Army – BTS
A’TIN – SB19
Blinks – Blackpink
Uaena – IU
Arianators – Ariana Grande

Male Youtuber of the Year

T3ddy
Jean Luca
enaldinho
Felipe Neto
Lucas Rangel

Female Youtuber of the Year

Bibi Tattoo
Camila Loures
doarda
by pamella
Jully Molinna

Youtube channel

became a party
Diva Depression
Anderson Vieira
Brazilian WebTV
Parallel World – Klébio Damas

Podcast of the Year

Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias
Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman
Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta
Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures
Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva

internet personality

Felipe Prior
Gil do Vigor
little blogger
Little Lo
cassimir

national crush

Jade Picon
Paulo Andre
André Lamoglia
Bruna Marquezine
Camila Queiroz

International crush

Mark Tuan
Joseph Quinn
Noah Urrea
Sofia Carson
Connor Kit

Social Influencer

Linn da Quebrada
Felipe Neto
Nugget
Andresha Catty
Fayda Belo

Favorite Instagrammer

Any Gabrielly
Gkay
Rich Melquiades
Álvaro Xaro
Virginia

best creator

carolyna
pklip
Victor Fernando
Anderson Prophet
Nicole Louise

Internet revelation

Ricardo Gaeta
Luiza Góes
Fe Moreira
Ana Chiyo
Júlia Alvarenga

Tiktoker of the Year

Gilliard Machado and José Lohn
Leuriscleia
Sofia Santino
Junior Caldeirão
Juliano Floss

Creator International

Martinez Twins
Kimberly Loaiza
Samuel Lopez
Josh Beauchamp
Bella Poarch

Series of the Year

back to 15
Stranger Things
heartstopper
sandman
Rebel

best reality star

Dayane Mello
Lucas Bissoli
Bil Araújo
Rich Melquiades
Arthur Aguiar

Fiction Shipp

Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)
Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)
Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)
Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)
Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)

National Actress

Maisa (Back to 15)
Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)
Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)
Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)
Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)

National Actor

João Guilherme (Back at 15)
Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)
Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)
Vinicius Redd (Lulli)
André Luiz Frambach (Face and Courage)

