Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña walk together in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday

Xolo Maridueña protagonist of the film Blue Beetle DC Comics, shared this Saturday, 17, photos of a tour with Bruna Marquezine and her sister, Luana Marquezine, in Rio de Janeiro. On Instagram, the actor published a sequence of images in the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura library, a traditional Portuguese-speaking cultural institution, located in the center of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Friends seemed to be having a great time there.







Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña met behind the scenes of the DC Comics feature film. Photo: @xolo_mariduena / Instagram / Estadão

The artist’s followers, who waste no time, have already commented on the publication of Xolo, and many have shown that they approve of a romance between them. “How can you not ship these two,” wrote one fan. “It’s happening, right?”, bet another. “Two boyfriends,” said another. “The couple I love”, highlighted another follower. “Please assume this relationship soon, I’m begging you”, amended yet another fan.

Bruna and Xolo met behind the scenes of the feature film, where the Brazilian plays Jenny, the romantic partner of the main character, the hero Jaime Reyes, played by the actor.

In addition to the two artists, the cast has Susan Sarandon like Victoria Kord, George Lopez like Uncle Rudy, Adriana Barraza in the skin of the hero’s grandmother, Elpidia Carrillo like Rocio and Damian Alcazar like Alberto.

The direction of the film is signed by Angel Manuel Soto and the screenplay, by the Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwho wrote the remake of scarface. Blue Beetle It is scheduled to premiere in August 2023.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!