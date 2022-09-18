Businessman from Maranhão who campaigned for Bolsonaro in 2018 bets BRL 800,000 on Lula’s victory | Elections 2022 in Maranhão

How much is a political dispute worth? For two businessmen from Maranhão, the answer is registered in a notary’s office: Artu Oliveira and Gildenberg de Sa bet R$ 800 thousand each in the victory of Lula (PT) or Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s elections.

To validate the bet, the duo resident of Grajaú, a city located 580 km from São Luís, said that acknowledged signature of the contract signatures which specifies the terms of the bet.

Artu declared his vote for the PT candidate and he is certain that the former president will be successful at the polls; in 2018, he had another candidate: he voted for Bolsonaro.

Berguinho, as Gildenberg is called, is sure that Bolsonaro will take the elections in the first round.. Like his friend, he voted for Bolsonaro in 2018.

By the terms of the document, whoever gets the result right wins the almost millionaire jackpot.

2 of 3 Betting contract between Artuzinho and Berguinho — Photo: Personal archive Betting contract between Artuzinho and Berguinho — Photo: Personal archive

Artu put in dispute a farm of 23 hectares, located 41 km from Grajaú, valued at R$ 800 thousand. Berguinho, a mining entrepreneur, who believes in Bolsonaro’s re-election, bet 11,111 tons of gypsum stones – also worth R$ 800 thousand.

The bet was made on September 1st and formalized in the 1st Notary Public Office of the municipality. Among the clauses of the contract is an exception: if any of the candidates withdraw from the dispute, the agreement will be disregarded.

3 of 3 Artuzinho (left) and Berguinho (right) — Photo: Personal archive Artuzinho (left) and Berguinho (right) — Photo: Personal archive

Artuzinho, as Artu is known in the region, told g1 that the farm was not the first bet in the elections. “It started with a vaquejada horse, which is worth R$ 40,000”. He said most betting takes place on the basis of word and trust. “They are friendly, there will be no fights. Whoever wins will take it,” he assured.

Since then, according to him, there were more than R$ 700 thousand in bets involving other types of goods, such as breeding cattle, cars, trucks, gold, cash and even a ton of meat red.

Soon fame took over the region: “I started to be challenged”.

From one of these challenges, the bet involving Berguinho was born. Bolsonaro’s supporter only accepted the ‘joke’ because the promise was registered in a notary’s office. “Even though, my wife, some family and friends were astonished when they found out, but they support me. Only I haven’t told my dad yet. I will speak only after the elections. A lot of people only believed it after they saw the document”, he said to the g1.

Both Artuzinho and Berguinho put friendship above political differences. “We live in a democracy. I have friends from the PT, from Bolsonaro. I think we should respect that”, said Gildenberg.

If he wins the bet, Berguinho said he will have a barbecue and invite Artu to the celebration. “If you lose, I’ll shake his hand.”