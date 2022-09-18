BYD’s New Hybrid SUV Arrives Cheaper Than Compass; see the price

BYD confirmed the start of pre-sales for another model in its portfolio. The pre-booking of the Song Plus DM-i has started, a plug-in hybrid model (which needs a socket to charge) and has a range of 51 km (NEDC) in 100% electric mode.

In the Brazilian market, the BYD Song Plus will have as direct competitors Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, BMW X3, JEEP Compass 4Xe and Toyota RAV4

The first batch of the model will be limited to 200 units and all buyers will receive a portable charger as a courtesy and a bonus of R$ 4,000 in the final value. The Song Plus price is BRL 269,990 – much cheaper, therefore, than the plug-in hybrid Compass 4xe, which costs BRL 350,000.

The battery recharge time is, on average, two hours and 30 minutes.

BYD’s hybrid SUV is the fourth passenger vehicle announced by the automaker in the Brazilian market. At the end of 2021, the company announced its debut among passenger cars by presenting the TAN EV, the first 100% electric seven-seater SUV that came with an innovative look.

In April this year, it was the consumer’s turn to see the HAN EV luxury electric sedan. Song Plus is the first BYD vehicle to arrive in Brazil with DM-i plug-in super hybrid technology. The system offers energy efficiency, performance and smooth running.

‘Super Hybrid’

Image: Disclosure

According to BYD, one of the strengths of the new hybrid is its mechanical part. The car is equipped with the new generation of the system that the brand calls “super hybrid”.

The gasoline engine is the naturally aspirated 1.5 with 110 hp, developed especially for the hybrid set and with the highest thermal efficiency in the world: 43.04%.

The electric motor has a power of 132 kW (179.4 hp) and torque of 32.2 kgmf. The braking system consists of ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear.

Image: Disclosure

In addition to performance and autonomy, the BYD Song Plus features a 12.8-inch multimedia center, “360º” camera, 12.3-inch customizable high-resolution TFT instrument panel, on-site key with remote start, adaptive autopilot that works in traffic jams, Lane keeping assistant, automatic emergency braking and electric trunk opening.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.