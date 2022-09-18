Caetano says he demands Atltico squad and denies lack of acceptance of Cuca

photo: Reproduction/Rooster TV Football director Rodrigo Caetano spoke about the moment at Atltico

“Cobrana” was the keyword in the press conferences given by coach Cuca and football director Rodrigo Caetano after Atltico’s 1-0 defeat by Ava this Saturday (17), in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The duo that commands Galo football reinforced that the squad has been charged because of the bad results in the season. The team was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores; in the Brazilian, it occupies only the seventh position.

“At no time did the players lack commitment, work, indignation or demand – ours and between them”, began Caetano, whose press conference was not scheduled. The conversation with the reporters only took place because of the stumbling block in Santa Catarina.

“These things stay inside the dressing room, between four walls. If one day I come here to say what I did and it happened, as a way of protecting myself, I lose all ability to lead. And I’m not going to do that. Hit me, no problem. It’s part of my job”, he continued.

“I’m also a big part of these negative results, I don’t shy away from responsibility. But what we’re going to do and work on day-to-day concerns us, because that’s how we understand that this moment will turn,” added the manager, in a position echoed by Cuca.

“The fans can rest easy on one point: the guys are being charged. And very charged. Sometimes, even beyond what we can. Hardly charged. For me, for Rodrigo. We’re not here with our arms crossed. is happy, satisfied”, pointed out the coach.

“The charges we make are internal. No one will expose player ‘A, B or C’ here. On the contrary: we all lose, we lose together. And we still have 11 rounds to go, who knows, from the next one, that against Palmeiras, to start in search of qualification for Libertadores”, he concluded.

Ava x Atltico: photos from the match for the Brazilian Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Photos of the game between Ava and Atltico, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

I accept Cuca

Minas Gerais, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion for Atltico in 2021, Cuca left the club in December. He came back in July of this year, but his performance hasn’t been good at all. In ten games, there are two wins, four draws and four defeats. In the period, the team was eliminated from Libertadores.

Faced with the poor performance, an external buzz began that Cuca would no longer have the acceptance of the group of players. Rodrigo Caetano was asked about the topic and rejected the hypothesis.

“Cuca has always been unanimous. He himself knows that it was a wish of the board, a personal wish of mine, of the collegiate body and of the president that he had not even left. Unfortunately, he had to leave due to personal issues (in December of 2021). At the time we chose to change coach (in July 2022), there was no better name”, pointed out Caetano.

“The question of acceptance or not to Cuca has to be removed from any discussion agenda. How did you win everything last year? Was the acceptance? normal. We can’t worry about wanting to control the external. There’s no way, nobody controls”, he continued.

“But in football, sometimes we pay very little attention to the game, mistakes, successes, the opponent’s competence, to try to find justifications outside the field and the game. That’s also normal. Let it be very clear that acceptance, the admiration and trust in his work has always existed and it was from the most humble employee to the one who runs the club today”, added Caetano.