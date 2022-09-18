Caixa faces questioning about releasing funds after visit by Bolsonaro’s brother – 09/16/2022 – Poder

The member of the board of directors of Caixa Econômica Federal Maria Rita Serrano said this Friday (16) that she will ask the bank for more information to understand if there was any favoritism to the municipality of Miracatu (SP), in Vale do Ribeira.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Caixa released BRL 29.6 million to the city hall after Renato Bolsonaro, brother of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), visited the bank’s headquarters in Brasília in November last year.

According to the newspaper, the delegation’s visit to Caixa was organized by the then advisor to the President of the Republic, Mosart Aragão, who is vying for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

At the time, Renato Bolsonaro was chief of staff at the Miracatu City Hall. He left his post last month to dedicate himself to the PL’s campaigns in the region, including that of Aragon.

“I will ask for clarification from the Caixa area responsible for managing these contracts to understand if there was anything different from the others”, said Maria Rita Serrano, employee representative on the board of directors.

According to Globo, Miracatu was awarded more than BRL 40 million during the Bolsonaro government in agreement with ministries that passed through the bank’s scrutiny. Of this total, BRL 33.6 million were authorized in 2021, with the majority, BRL 29 million, earmarked in December last year, shortly after the president’s brother passed through the financial institution’s headquarters.

In a note, Caixa stated that the resources come from the General Budget of the Union, and that it acts as a representative of the ministries involved – Tourism and Regional Development -, “in exact accordance with the applicable legislation”.

The institution stated that there are 13 contracts, which correspond to investments of R$ 28.8 million. According to information sent by the bank, the ministries credited R$ 5.8 million into the account, and the municipality has received, so far, R$ 878 thousand. The money is released according to the execution of the works.

“Up until now, in accordance with what is established by law, the amount of R$ 5,850,114.00 has been credited to an account by the ministries. This amount was released by Caixa (passed on to the municipality), due to the advance of works, the amount of R$ 878,963.61, according to information available on the Mais Brasil Platform.”

According to data sent by Caixa, the amount of R$ 878 thousand was made available to the municipality of Miracatu in three different contracts. The works received contributions of R$ 490 thousand, R$ 354 thousand and R$ 33 thousand.

Renato Bolsonaro published a photo next to his brother in an office on November 28 of last year. His visit to Caixa, according to O Globo, took place on November 24.

Mosart Aragão is a candidate for federal deputy for the PL, the president’s party, and has broad support from Renato Bolsonaro. The two were together this Friday on campaign agendas in the city of Itararé (SP), about 300 km from Miracatu.

Last week, Aragão posted a video on his social networks in which Renato Bolsonaro asks for votes for him.

“I am Renato Bolsonaro, brother of our president. I come to you today to introduce Lieutenant Mosart, former special advisor to our president, who was by his side for almost 30 years. To present him at the request of our president, as a candidate federal deputy for São Paulo”, says Renato Bolsonaro in the video.

The two also appear together in a photo published on Tuesday (13). The record was made during the rally of President Jair Bolsonaro and candidate for governor of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (PL) in the municipality of Sorocaba (SP).

Renato Bolsonaro, Mosart Aragão and the city of Miracatu were contacted by the report this Friday (16), but did not respond.