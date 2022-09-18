Caixa summons workers to withdraw the single installment of the FGTS

Brazilian workers can still withdraw the single installment of up to one thousand reais referring to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) this year, as the government guarantees that the money will be available until December 15. After that, it goes back to the worker’s account. How about securing the amount in your pocket?

The money was released through the extraordinary loot. It was one more resource to move the economy and help workers who are on a tight budget because of high inflation and food prices. Those who had their savings up to date took advantage of the money to invest in more profitable options.

Single installment of FGTS

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the money from the single installment of the FGTS will only be available until December. There is no forecast of extending the deadline or releasing new withdrawals.

The transfer of money is being done through the Digital Savings from Caixa Tem. All deposits were completed by the month of June, that is, people with available amounts can now move the amounts.

The amount will remain in the account until December 15th. The portion of the fund can be used in a variety of ways, such as paying bills. The use of cash was optional, so many workers chose not to use the feature.

If the money has already been returned to the account, but the citizen is interested in making use of this single installment, he can make the request through the application. See how:

Log in to the FGTS app;

Go to “extraordinary loot”;

See the amount that is available and then click on “request withdrawal”.

You must inform the account to which the amount will be transferred. After that, you only need to confirm the request and add the password. The value will be available within five days after the request.

Workers who are in doubt as to whether they have available amounts can check their status at any Caixa Econômica Federal branch or by calling 0800 726 01 01. Another option is to access the FGTS website or application.