Can I apply for the Auxílio Brasil card to receive the R$ 600?

More than 5 million new cards referring to the Auxílio Brasil program have already been delivered to users of the Federal Government project. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, production is automatic and the citizen receives the card at home, even without having placed the order. The shipping address follows what was informed by the family when registering in Cadúnico.

According to the Federal Government, the delivery of cards is being made only to the new beneficiaries of the program, that is, those who did not belong to the old Bolsa Família and who only entered Auxílio Brasil between January and August 2022. than 2.2 million that have entered in recent weeks.

Those who have been on Auxílio Brasil since last year will not receive the new card, as the Federal Government understands that these people can still use the old Bolsa Família device. Both cards have the same uses, so the card from the previous program has not been disabled and has no expiration date.

I don’t have an Auxílio Brasil card, what should I do? If you were a beneficiary of the old Bolsa Família but no longer have the card, or if you entered Auxílio Brasil this year and did not receive any device, you need not worry. Moving can be done in other ways. The Caixa Tem app is one of the options. Through the app, citizens can make various transactions, such as transfers to other banks, bill payments in the form of slips and even some online purchases. There is also the option to use the application to generate a withdrawal code. Thus, the user will be able to use the app to make withdrawals at ATMs, lottery houses or even at a Caixa Aqui correspondent.

Brazil Aid – September 2022

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the transfers will be at least R$ 600 per family. According to initial projections, just over 20 million people will be on the program’s payroll. Check the schedule below:

Users with NIS End 1: September 19;

Users with NIS End 2: September 20;

Users with NIS End 3: September 21;

Users with NIS End 4: September 22;

Users with final NIS 5: September 23;

Users with final NIS 6: September 26;

Users with NIS End 7: September 27;

Users with final NIS 8: September 28;

Users with NIS End 9: September 29;

Users with NIS End 0: September 30th.

