Candidates for the SP government participate in a debate broadcast by Terra; learn how to watch

Candidates for the state government of Sao Paulo participate this Saturday, 17, in a debate with the transmission of Earth, starting at 6 pm. Carried out in partnership with SBT, Nova Brasil, Estadão/Eldorado and Vejathe event will be divided into four blocks and will feature the mediation of journalist Carlos Nascimento.

To watch, just access Terra, which, in addition to the live broadcast, will bring backstage information, exclusive interviews and analysis directly from SBT studios. The debate can also be followed by open TV, on SBT, as well as on the websites of other promoters.

Candidates from parties with at least 5 representatives in Congress were invited to the debate. Therefore, in addition to the leaders in the polls — Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) –, Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) will also be present at the meeting.

On the eve of the event, all candidates highlighted the importance of the debate in the final stretch of the campaign. “By this time, 70% or 80% of the people have already defined the vote. But you still have a percentage that has not yet been defined and the debate is an opportunity,” Haddad told SBT during a visit to the interior of São Paulo, held on Friday. fair, 16.

“I have no doubt that another debate will be fundamental for the population, which will be able to compare the candidates, evaluate the history of each one of them and decide in a sovereign way in the next election”, evaluated Garcia, who is running for reelection and has been the main opponents in debates and electoral campaigns.

Two weeks before the first round, Tarcísio related the debate to the opportunity to resolve voters’ doubts. “It’s important for people to get in touch with the candidates and their proposals,” he said, who is now trying to untangle his image from that of state deputy Douglas Garcia, who attacked journalist Vera Magalhães backstage at the last debate.

Elvis Cezar, on the other hand, defines the meeting between the candidates as an important “democratic instrument”, while Vinicius Poit sees in the debate the opportunity to become better known. “Since we have less fundão, that is, zero fundão, and less TV time, we will compensate in the debate. We are looking forward to talking about proposals”.

Haddad leads vote intentions and rejections

Haddad maintains the lead in the race for the government of São Paulo with 36% of voting intentions, according to a Datafolha poll released last Thursday, 15th. With 22%, Tarcísio appears technically tied with Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who rose from 15% to 19%.

In the second round projection, the candidate linked to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would win Tarcísio by 54% to 36% and Rodrigo by 47% to 41%. On the other hand, the PT candidate also leads the rejections of the electoral race in the state.

According to Datafolha, 35% of respondents declared that they would not vote for Haddad. The second most rejected is Tarcísio, candidate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 27%. Garcia appears with a 17% rejection.

See the debate rules below.

First block: At this stage, candidate asks candidate questions. The questions will be asked following the order of the draw and each candidate will ask and will be asked to answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers will be able to make a rejoinder.

Second block: Five journalists, representing each of the vehicles sponsoring the debate, will ask questions to the candidates. Each of them will choose two candidates, one to respond and the other to comment on the response. The candidate who answers the journalist’s question will have the right to reply after the comment.

Third block: New round in which candidate asks candidate. The politicians will ask each other questions, but this time in the reverse order of the draw. As in the first block, each candidate will ask and be asked to answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers will be able to make a rejoinder.

Fourth block: Journalists once again ask candidates questions, following the same rules as in the second block. Finally, final considerations will be made.

Right of Reply

Candidates may ask for the right of reply if they are morally and personally offended. The request for a response to the offense must be addressed to the mediator at the time of the occurrence or at the end of the speech of the candidate who uttered it.

A legal body formed by the promoters of the debate will analyze the requests. If approved, the right of reply will be exercised at any time within the block in which it was requested or at the beginning of the next one.

Other debates

O Earth will also promote, in partnership with SBT, CNN Brasil, Nova Brasil, Estadão/Eldorado and Vejaa debate with the presidential candidates. The event is scheduled for September 24.

And, in case of a second roundthe date for the meeting between the two candidates with the most votes in the dispute for the government of São Paulo will be on the day October 15th. In day October, 22it will be the turn of the debate between the two candidates with the most votes in the race for the Palácio do Planalto.

