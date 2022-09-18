Candidates reverberate debate on TV Alterosa: ‘Truth versus lie’

Lorene Figueiredo, Marcus Pestana, Alexandre Kalil and Carlos Viana (photo: Ana Mendona, Maria Irenilda Pereira, Matheus Muratori and Thiago Bonna/EM/DA Press) The four candidates for the Government of Minas in the 2022 elections that participated this Saturday (17/09) had an impact on the program. Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Alexandre Kalil (PSD) and Carlos Viana (PL) were present, while Romeu Zema (Novo) was absent.

A name officially linked to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the dispute, Carlos Viana said that the program is an opportunity to “improve” the political debate. Also a senator, Viana was incisive when he said that Minas Gerais has many problems to be addressed and that they do not fit into an hour and a half of debate.

“There is always an opportunity for us to improve the political debate. Second, there are many problems, a state that is experiencing a historical delay, at least three decades without any planning, the time is too short for us to talk about the solutions. But I understand that we managed to bring the ideas and commitments for the future of Minas Gerais to the people”, he said, State of Mines.

Pestana values ​​the debate amidst a scenario of, according to him, ignorance of the political scenario, even a few days before the elections. “The game has not started, society is not yet attuned to the campaign and I think we are in a position to produce a great turnaround,” he said.

Psol’s candidate for the Minas Gerais government, Lorene Figueiredo said that some topics could be further addressed during the debate, held this Saturday night by Alterosa TV, State of Mines and Iau Portal. She also stated that a “ball club” was formed among the men.



“There was a lack of more environment, a lack of more mining, I think that was a point that was discussed, but above all there was a lack of policy for women, a lack of policy for black men and women, a lack of policy for LGBTs, a lack of policy for people with disabilities. that we don’t exist, and you can see, they avoided asking the woman at all costs, there was a ‘ball club’ here”, he added.

Kalil took the opportunity to criticize Zema, who again missed a televised debate – he was also absent on August 7, in the debate of the TV Band Minas. The former mayor of Belo Horizonte stressed that there was “truth against lies”.

“The debate was the truth against the lie. Because when you lie about the electoral fund, because the miners are there donating, there are a bunch of rental companies donating, just go to the TRE, on the website, look, when you lie that you’re going to do a hospital, it’s very cruel , because he (Romeu Zema) knows he won’t do it. He knows he can’t do it”, he said.

Criticism to Zema

Absent from the debate, the current governor and reelection candidate was criticized by all candidates. Kalil, seen as Zema’s main rival today, mocked the position of the novista.

“I said in a question: there’s no way to answer what can’t be answered. He can’t come to the debate, I understand, he can’t answer how he’s going to put a doctor inside a hospital in Juiz de Fora, there’s no answer , by a law he put in place”, he pointed out.

Lorene Figueiredo called Zema a “flee” after the governor did not appear at the second televised debate within the scope of the Minas Gerais government dispute in 2022. “We still have a fugitive. A person who, from the height of his arrogance, as a millionaire, is not even , doesn’t want to account for what he didn’t do. But we’re demanding in every debate, we’re demanding in interviews”.

Pestana was another who criticized the current governor for his absence. The toucan defined Zema’s presence in debates as a “candidate duty”.

“Unfortunately, Governor Zema did not attend, and he is debating the candidate’s duty and the citizen’s right. He does not have the firmness and courage to defend his own government. The population needs to know about the untruths that are being spoken,” he said.

The absence of Zema was also frowned upon by Carlos Viana, who showed hope in the dispute of an eventual second round of the elections. “The population will give an answer. Because the election is only won after the polls are counted. I am very confident that we will go to the second round, and I believe that in the second round we will have the possibility of a face-to-face debate with frankness and depth”.

Dispute

Renata Regina (PCB), Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Indira Xavier (UP), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Cabo Tristo (PMB) are also in the running for government. Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Vera Lcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles (UP), Jos Maria Eymael (DC) and Padre Kelmon (PTB) are also candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The first round of elections will be on October 2nd. In the case of a second round, it will take place on the 30th of the same month.