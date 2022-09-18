CBF confirms date of the draw for field mansions for the final of the Copa do Brasil between Corinthians and Flamengo

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed, on Saturday night, that the day of the draw for the field managers of the grand final of Brazil’s Cup 2022 will be next Tuesday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

The decision will be disputed between Corinthians and Flamengo on the 12th and 19th of October. The broadcast of the event that will define the details of the final will take place live on the CBF website.

The draw for field orders for the Copa do Brasil, procedure provided for in Article 19 of the Specific Regulations for the Competition (REC), will have the participation of coaches and captains from Corinthians and Flamengo, with a press conference shortly after the balls ceremony.

To reach the decision, Flamengo passed through Altos-PI, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR and São Paulo, while Corinthians left behind Portuguesa-RJ, Santos, Atlético-GO and Fluminense. Both clubs entered the third stage of the competition.

So far, both Rubro-Negro and Alvinegro have already pocketed BRL 16.8 million for the passage of phases. The champion will take another R$ 60 million and the runner-up will receive R$ 25 million.

