CBF confirms the date of the draw for the home field between Corinthians and Flamengo; check out

This Saturday, the CBF confirmed the date of the draw for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil finals. Corinthians will know the details of the decision against Flamengo next Tuesday, at 11 am, in an event held at the headquarters of the confederation that organizes the competition.

The event will feature the participation of coaches and captains of both teams. Vítor Pereira and Cássio will represent Corinthians in the draw. After the ceremony, a press conference will take place.

After the event, the CBF announced that the entity’s Competition Directorate will formally disclose the match locations and times in the official table of the Copa do Brasil, exposed on the confederation’s website.

The drawing of field orders in duels for the national competition is provided for in Article 19 of the Specific Competition Regulations (REC). In this Copa do Brasil, Corinthians decided on three playoff series at Neo Química Arena.

In the third phase, the alvinegro club faced Portuguesa from Rio de Janeiro at home, when they won 2-0. In the round of 16, Timão decided against Santos in Vila Belmiro, lost 1-0, but won the aggregate score 4-1. In the quarterfinals, Corinthians beat Atlético Goianiense in the second game by 4-1. And finally, Vítor Pereira’s men beat Fluminense by 3-0 in the return match against Fluminense in the semifinals .

