Ceará beats Athletico-PR on penalties and wins unprecedented title of the Brasileirão Serie A2 – Play

O Ceará won the Atletico-PR this Saturday (17) on penalties by 3 to 1, in the Presidente Vargas Stadiumin Fortaleza (CE), and won the unprecedented title of Brazilian Women’s Championship Series A2. In normal time, Alvinegra victory by 2 to 0, with goals from Pissaia and Ju Morais.

In the first leg, the team from Paraná had won 2-0. In penalties, Nath Pitbull, Ceará and Emily converted, while goalkeeper Thaís Helena defended the charges of Tainá and Sol. Eddie isolated the charge.

With the achievement, Ceará becomes the 1st team in the North-Northeast to lift a national trophy in the women’s category.

The alvinegra team will compete, in 2023, in the A1 Series of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to Ceará, they rose to the elite of women’s football: Atletico-PR, Real Ariquemes and Bahia.

See teams that won the Brasileirão Serie A2

2017 — Pinheirense-PA

2018 — Minas Brasilia

2019 — Sao Paulo

2020 — Napoli-SC

2021 — RB Bragantino

2022 — Ceará

Ceará campaign in the Brasileirão A2 Series

Ceará 5 x 0 Botafogo-PB (1st round)

Ceará 2 x 1 Fortaleza (2nd round)

UDA 0 x 2 Ceará (3rd round)

Ceará 4 x 0 UDA (4th round)

Fortaleza 2 x 2 Ceará (5th round)

Ceará 1 x 1 Botafogo-PB (6th round)

JC-AM 2 x 4 Ceará (quarterfinals)

Ceará 4 x 1 JC-AM (quarterfinals)

Ceará 1 x 0 Real Ariquemes (semifinal)

Real Ariquemes 2 x 2 Ceará (semifinal)

Athletico-PR 2 x 0 Ceará (final)

Ceará 2 (3) x 0 (1) Athletico-PR (final)

lineups

Ceará: Thais Helena; Thaynara, Edna and Lana; Edna Baiana, Ju Morais, Pissaia and Jady; Annaysa, Nath Pitbull and Michele Carioca. Coach: Erivelton Viana.

Athletico-PR: Renata; Lilian, Ale, Nayara and Thais; Paloma, Monique and Leticia; Milena, Giovanna and Sol. Coach: Brenno Basso.

Ceará vs Athletico-PR | Datasheet

Location: Presidente Vargas Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 09/17/2022 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rejane Caetano da Silva (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Thayse Marques Fonseca (RJ) and Karen Soares Augusto (RJ)

