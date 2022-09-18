Ceará Penitentiary System confirms the first 3 cases of monkeypox and has 15 more under suspicion – Security

The penitentiary administration secretariats (SAP) and Health of Ceará (sesa) confirmed, this Friday (16), the first 3 cases of monkeypox among inmates of the Ceará Penitentiary System. Another 15 prisoners are suspected of being infected. Outside prison, the state has confirmed more than 100 cases of the disease.

In total, the Penitentiary System has already notified 20 suspected cases, all with sample collection for laboratory tests, according to state departments. Two of them have already been discarded, while 15 detainees are isolated and under monitoring, without worsening the situation.

Of the three confirmed cases – which also did not have serious complications, two are inmates of the Professor Clodoaldo Pinto Prison Unit (UP-Itaitinga 2) and one of the Professor José Jucá Neto Prison Unit (UP-Itaitinga 3), both prisons located in the Metropolitan Region of Strength.

In addition to these two units, there are also suspected cases at the Professor Olavo Oliveira II Prison Unit (UPPOO II), Professor José Sobreira de Amorim Prison Unit and Desembargador Francisco Adalberto de Oliveira Barros Leal Prison Unit (UP-Caucaia).

All immediately adopted, after notifications, the epidemiological protocols guided by the Executive Secretariat for Health Surveillance (Sevig) of Sesa”, guaranteed SAP and Sesa, in a joint note.

Confirmed and suspected cases have suspended visits

The state secretariats also reported that, “through suspected cases, visitation to suspected/confirmed convicts is suspended (including the contact cell), and all clinical status of the same is passed on to their family members through the Prison Unit’s social service”.

Other detainees, who do not have symptoms, but who had contact with sick inmates or suspected of being infected, “are tracked and monitored for a period of 21 days, with different routines to the other inmates of the prison unit, with the aim of increasing health safety in the unit and prevent further transmissions”, according to SAP and Sesa.

SAP adopts preventive measures daily, such as isolation and disinfection of environments and surfaces in suspected/confirmed cases. In addition to tracking, diagnosing and monitoring suspected cases and contacts of Monkeypox in Prison Units, following all protocols defined by Sesa”, concludes the note.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The signs and symptoms of monkeypox last 2 to 4 weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and go away on their own, usually without complications.

You main symptoms of the disease already identified among the people of Ceará are:

skin lesions;

fever;

headache;

weakness;

muscle pain;

enlargement of the lymph nodes in the neck;

sore throat;

back pain;

sweat/chills;

joint pain;

genital/perianal injury;

nausea/vomiting;

swollen nodes;

lesions in the mouth and mucous membranes;

cough;

light sensitivity;

conjunctivitis;

penile swelling;

proctitis (inflammation in the rectum);

hemorrhagic signs.

The incubation period for the virus is “typically 6 to 16 days”, but can reach 21 days, as the Ministry of Health explains. That is, this is the period that the patient can remain without symptoms after having contracted the virus.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Among humans, the virus is transmitted by personal contact with respiratory secretions, infected skin lesions, body fluids or recently contaminated objects.

“When the crust disappears and there is re-epithelialization, the person stops infecting others and, in most cases, the signs and symptoms disappear in a few weeks”, points out Sesa.

According to the Ministry of Health, monkeypox “is a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic”. Despite this, the virus has epidemic potential.

How to prevent?

Avoid contact with suspected or infected patients;

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol;

Wear protective masks.

The measures also apply to clothes, bedding, cutlery, objects and surfaces used by people with suspected or confirmed disease. These items must be cleaned properly.

What to do if you have symptoms of monkeypox?

Health authorities recommend that the patient who shows symptoms of monkeypox seek a health unit, to medical care. And do not contact other people.

What is the treatment?

The treatment of suspected cases of monkeypox has been based, according to a bulletin from the Health Department, “on the pain and itching managementhygiene care in the affected area and maintenance of the hydroelectrolytic balance”.

Most cases, health officials note, have mild to moderate symptoms. “In the presence of bacterial infections secondary to skin lesions, antibiotic therapy should be considered”, adds Sesa.

Until the moment, there is no medicine approved specifically for monkeypox, although some antivirals have shown some activity against MPXV.

