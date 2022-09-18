Centão prepares to embark on Lula’s government

A political group renowned for bargaining its support to any and every government, Centrão is electorally engaged in the campaign for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but at the same time it is already preparing for any outcome of the presidential race. Even before the first round, some parliamentarians from the bloc are already trying to approach the surroundings of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), current leader of the polls.

Members of parties such as PP and Republicans have presented themselves as negotiators for a possible change of course after the election period. Behind-the-scenes conversations have intensified in recent weeks, quietly. If the outcome of the polls is uncertain, the negotiation of a parliamentary base with Centrão is a certainty for the next president. The two acronyms, plus Bolsonaro’s PL, were consolidated during the current government as a trio that works in an articulated way in Congress and forms the hard core of the president’s allied base.

With the justification that it is necessary to expand the arc of alliances in the event of the ex-president’s victory, the articulation has been touched by names trusted by Lula, such as the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, and the former governor of Piauí. Wellington Dias (PT)