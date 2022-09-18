Charles makes decision about Meghan Markle’s children: “unfair”

King Charles III will decide something important regarding the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

King Charles III will make an important decision about the children of Meghan Markle it’s the prince harry. After the departure of queen elizabeth II, the former Prince of Wales assumed the throne. With that, he will need to define something very important involving the Royal Family.

Charles is the father of Princes William and Harry, both children of his marriage to Princess Diana. After the queen’s departure, everyone assumes new posts in the British line of succession. The firstborn of the brothers is the prince william, who will be the next to assume the reign. Married with Kate Middleton, he has three kids. Children are also in line to inherit the Crown. Nine-year-old Prince George is the eldest of the brothers. Princess Charlotte, the only girl, is the middle child and is seven years old. Louis is the youngest and turned four.

Prince Harry is the father of two children from his marriage to the actress. Meghan Markle (which was successful in the series “Suits”). Despite numerous controversies, the two tend to be very discreet about their personal lives. They even abdicated their functions in the monarchy and went to live with their children in the USA. They are parents of a boy and a girl. Three-year-old Archie is the firstborn; little Lilibet Diana, who turned one, is the youngest.

The names of Meghan and Harry are involved in new rumors. It turns out that his two sons, Archie and Lilibet, until now had no titles of “HRH”, which stands for “Your Royal Highness”. This is because according to a royal rule, they were far removed from the line of succession to the throne.

However, even with the queen’s farewell, both can continue without the titles of prince and princess. Theoretically, the heirs moved up a few positions in the line of succession and therefore would have the status of “HRH”. But, according to a report by the “Daily Mail”, King Charles III is not very willing to make this possible. According to the publication, the denial would be based on Harry’s decision and Meghan Markle of no longer serving the monarchy. Thus, their children would not have the right to inherit the titles.

It is worth remembering that even when they abdicated their duties, both continued with the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addition, there are other cases in the Royal Family where the same rule did not apply. Prince Andrew, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip, no longer uses his princely title. Already two of his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, continue to be treated like princesses.

Although the decision has not been made officially, being just a speculation, the news has given rise to talk. A lot of people have left their opinions on the possibility that Archie and Lilibet don’t have real titles. “Their parents who wanted it, makes sense,” one netizen opined. Another disagreed: “This is unfair to children.”

