Cheaper than Hilux, Ram Classic is a preview of the future national Ram

The column has already anticipated that Ram will have a monoblock pickup truck produced in Brazil, at the Stellantis factory in Pernambuco.

The launch is scheduled for the end of 2023. To start making room for the first national Ram, which should be called 1200, the sheep brand enters a segment below the 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups with the Classic. Imported from Mexico, Ram’s entry-level pickup went on sale in the Laramie version for R$349,990 and the Laramie Night Edition for R$359,990.

Classic’s responsibility is enormous because, in practice, even though it is a large pickup, it arrives with price positioning to be Ram’s showcase in the medium-sized segment, which already has consolidated competitors, and thus prepares the ground for the “sister minor” 1200.

The Ram Classic’s aggressive positioning places it as an option against the more expensive versions of medium-sized pickups sold in Brazil, such as the Toyota Hilux GR-S (BRL 354,790) and Amarok Extreme V6 (R$ 335,500). But of course it will also put the flea behind the ear on Chevrolet S10, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier and Mitsubishi L200 customers.

AClassic arrived precisely to show that Ram can be a more accessible brand. After all, the 1500 Rebel, 2500 Laramie and 3500 Laramie pickup trucks end up being niche products and for customers with deeper pockets.

Ram Classic has 400 horsepower V8 engine Image: Ram/Disclosure

Classic’s volume won’t be that big, the first batch is 1,700 units. However, for comparison purposes, in 2021 the brand’s total sales were 2,762 units. That is, Classic arrives to make Ram better known by another type of consumer. The national Ram pickup will have lower prices to challenge a wider range of mid-sized pickups.

With local production, Ram will follow the path of Jeep, which arrived in the country positioned as a luxury brand, with 100% imported vehicles, and became premium with the start of local production and the skyrocketing number of sales.

Ram promises to achieve volume to further expand Stellantis’ dominance in the pickup truck segment in Brazil, consolidated with the success of Fiat Strada and Toro.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.