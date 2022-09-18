Check out the 7 best rests to get rid of burnout

In the past, it could receive the popular name of exhaustion, but today it is known as burnout syndrome. Of course, it’s not the same thing, since the social and convivial aspects are different. Burnout syndrome is caused by overwork.

The patient reaches the point of depriving entire nights of sleep to fulfill professional tasks. However, this high level of pressure and stress has serious consequences for the mind and body. The person who suffers from the syndrome simply gets to the point of “locking up” the mind.

Know the main symptoms of Burnout Syndrome

This problem starts quietly and evolves over time. If something is not done, the patient can develop severe symptoms and leave life on “stand by”. In other words, it would be as if the person were unable to produce anything.

Traditional symptoms of Burnout Syndrome include:

Excessive tiredness of body and mind;

Frequent headaches;

Loss or excess of appetite;

Insomnia;

Inability to concentrate;

Feelings of failure;

Insecurity;

Constant negativity;

Feeling of incompetence;

Sudden changes in mood;

Tendency to isolation;

Loss of production capacity;

High pressure;

Body aches;

gastrointestinal problems;

Arrhythmia.

In short, Burnout Syndrome is similar in many ways to depression and chronic anxiety. If left untreated, it can trigger several health problems.

Searches for the term “Burnout syndrome” on the internet have increased by about 122% in recent years. That’s why we’ve separated some tips to escape this evil that affects millions of people.

Tips for getting the problem under control