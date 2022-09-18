Check out the only option to watch the match between Corinthians and América Mineiro for the Brasileirão

Corinthians returns to the pitch this Sunday looking to return to the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The team visits América Mineiro, at 6 pm, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The match, valid for the 27th round of the tournament, has only one alternative broadcast on television.

To follow what is going on in the match, the fan has the option of Premierea pay-TV channel in pay per view belonging to Grupo Globo, for all of Brazil. The narration will be by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Alexandre Lozetti, Fábio Júnior and Janette Mara Arcanjo.

Fans can still follow the duel through three options made available by the My Helm, online and free of charge. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 5pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

Streaming on YouTube, starting at 3pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

Broadcast on Cola Fiel, the second channel of the My Helm on Youtube, starting at 3 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium.

A victory tonight is essential for Corinthians to return to the G4 of the Brasileirão. The team led by Vítor Pereira is in fifth place and has 44 points so far, one less than Fluminense, the fourth place.

Bet with MEU365! Check out all about the bet365 bonus code and activate the exclusive bonus for sports betting and more.

See more at: Corinthians x América-MG, Brazilian Championship and Game Broadcast.