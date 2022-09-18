Check the date to receive the LAST BATCH of the Income Tax refund

The process of declaring the Income Tax can be a little daunting for some Brazilians. That’s because during this process, the IRS selects people who need to pay an extra amount of taxes and those who can receive an amount.

This second group received the Income Tax Refund. Therefore, the Federal Revenue pays these amounts to the population, separating the beneficiaries into groups. Now, the transfer of the last batch will be carried out.

Income Tax Refund

People who have been selected to receive payment of Income Tax and have not yet been able to make the withdrawal must be included in the payment of the last batch, that is, the fifth.

During the end of August, the Federal Revenue concluded the transfer of the fourth batch of refund payments. In total, 6 billion reais were sent to 4.46 million people. Now, in September, the agency makes the last payment, leaving the population anxious to receive it.

Thus, people who are awaiting payment will still need to wait until September 30, according to the agency’s forecast. That day then ends the payment of Income Tax.

However, it is expected that the Federal Revenue will release the amounts receivable for consultation during the 23rd of September. It is worth remembering that this payment process is carried out in a way that people who sent their documents in advance receive in the first batch.

Along with them, there are also priority groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities and also those who live from work in the teaching profession. Those who had to make corrections to the document are also to receive in the last batch.

Querying the refund

People who are already interested in knowing how to carry out the consultation of values ​​can prepare themselves for the moment of this release. Thus, the first step will be to access the Federal Revenue website at https://bit.ly/3qM2rsM.

Then you need to inform the year you want to carry out the consultation. In the next spaces, it is necessary to inform the CPF and also the Date of Birth. Finally, it remains to click on the button labeled “Consult”.

However, it is important to emphasize once again that the consultations for this last batch will be available only one week before the payment date, that is, around the 23rd of September.

How does the payment work?

The payment process for this benefit is carried out by depositing directly into a current account that is active. it is also possible to request the pix modality or direct form.

It is worth remembering that the amount will be sent to the bank account that the taxpayer himself informed in the process of filling out the income tax return.

If for some reason there is inconsistency in the data provided by the taxpayer with the document, the amount becomes available at Banco do Brasil. However, the period to seek the amount is only one year.

If this process occurs and the beneficiary notices this problem, it is possible to request the deposit schedule directly through the Banco do Brasil Relationship Center. To do so, simply call one of the following numbers:

For inhabitants of capitals: 4004 0001;

For those who live in other locations 0800 729 0001;

For the hearing impaired: 0800729 0088.

