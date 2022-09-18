check the list of drugs affected by the cuts in the program

The budget for the distribution of free medicines fell from R$2.04 billion to R$805 million (Getty Image)

The government announced a 60% cut in the Farmácia Popular

13 different types of drug active ingredients will be affected

Drugs for diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma may be withdrawn from the program

Low-income people who need to take medicine will have problems maintaining treatment in 2023. The government announced a 60% cut in the budget of the Popular Pharmacy program.

If the measure is confirmed, the population will have difficulty obtaining 13 different types of active ingredients of drugs used to treat diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

The diseases treated by drugs are the ones that most affect the Brazilian population, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Telma Salles, president of the Brazilian Association of Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Industries (PróGenéricos), was responsible for disseminating the information. According to her, even access to geriatric diapers could be affected.

PróGenéricos is responsible for representing 16 pharmaceutical companies. Together, they represent approximately 90% of the generics market and 50% of the biosimilars market in Brazil.

A forecast sent by the federal government to the National Congress points out that the budget for the distribution of free medicines fell from R$ 2.04 billion in this year’s budget to R$ 805 million in the project prepared for 2023.

After the negative impact on the electoral campaign, Jair Bolsonaro would have asked government teams at the Ministry of Economy to review the cut, according to G1.

Check the list of affected inputs and medicines