Check the result of Mega-Sena 2521; prize is BRL 125 million

posted on 9/17/2022 7:53 PM / updated on 9/17/2022 8:48 PM



Check out the numbers drawn in this Saturday’s Lotteries (17/9) – (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

On the night of this Saturday (17/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled seven lotteries: the 2521 Mega-Sena contests; 17 of the + Millionaire; 2616 of Lotofácil; 5952 of Quina; 1836 for Timemania, 2419 for Dupla Sena and 657 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena



With a predicted prize of R$ 125 million for those who guess the six scores, the Mega-Sena had the following scores drawn: 59-23-28-55-33-38.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





























Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 06-28-30-07-16-25-19. The lucky month is November.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

+Millionaire

The + Millionaire, with an estimated prize of R$ 13.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 50-46-03-25-48-17. The clovers drawn were: 1 and 3.

The number of +Millionaire winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 6.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 74-42-75-44-26.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 43-49-27-47-03-10 in the first draw; and 08-35-10-49-47-06 in the second. The expected prize was R$ 8.1 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, presented the following result: 13-45-18-43-11-23-29. The team at heart is Caxias, from Rio Grande do Sul.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 09-03-06-16-22-21-25-04-10-07-14-12 -02-18-01.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:



