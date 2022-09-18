Chelsea prepare BRL 606 million to buy 19-year-old sensation from Borussia Dortmund, says newspaper

Jude Bellingham at presentation as new Borussia Dortmund player Getty Images

Chelsea interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham has been speculated at several English clubs. This time it’s the Chelsea who seems to take the lead in hiring him. According to the British newspaper The Sunthe London club is willing to pay more than 100 million pounds, around R$600 millionto Borussia Dortmund to have the young promise in their squad.

Bellingham was probed by English giants such as Manchester United and Liverpool. Borussia Dortmund demanded 87 million euros (BRL 457 million) to release it, an affordable price for both parties. Todd Boehlyowner of Chelsea, is a big fan of the midfielder and, in line with his desire to have the best young talents in his team, would be willing to pay more than what the Germans demand to have the player.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

For Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has played very well. Last Wednesday, the midfielder presented a great performance in the defeat of his team to the Manchester City for the Champions Leaguescoring the goal that left the Germans ahead on the scoreboard until the final stretch.

Last season, the youngster was absent in just two matches for Borussia Dortmund. During the year, he accumulated 44 apparitions, six goals and 14 assists. For the England team are 15 matches, a number that could increase in a short time, since Bellingham should be one of the names called up for the world Cup of Qatar, which will begin at the end of November.

With the transfer window closed, Jude Bellingham’s future won’t be defined until next summer’s signing period, which opens in June 2023.