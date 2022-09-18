Ciro’s campaign sues deputy candidate and Twitter profile for filtering support for Lula

PDT says that attitude would cause “confusion in the minds of the Brazilian electorate”, such as Ciro supporting Lula

The campaign of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomessues the lawyer and candidate for federal deputy Augusto de Arruda Botelho (PSB) and the Twitter profile “@jairmearrependi” for expressing support for the candidacy of the former president and candidate for office in these elections Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with a filter on social networks similar to the pedestrian campaign. The action was registered in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In the lawsuit, the PDT alleges that the accused used a filter in the publications called “Prefiro Lula” that was supposed to be a copy of the filter “Prefiro Ciro”, which is used in Ciro Gomes’ campaign. The party says that this attitude would cause “confusion in the minds of the Brazilian electorate”, such as Ciro supporting Lula. In his defense, Augusto de Arruda Botelho mocked the action of Ciro’s campaign. “Guys, this is the image that Ciro asks for in Justice that I do not disclose. Don’t spread it!” he wrote on social media. The Twitter profile, on the other hand, released a note about the case, saying that “visual parody and satire in elections is common in all democracies” and that it prefers “to believe that it [Ciro Gomes] is unaware of the involvement of his name in this type of tiny action, which is yet another mess created by his advisors”, he informed.