Cleaning woman assaulted in BH cannot make criminal representation – Rádio Itatiaia

In an interview with Itatiaia, Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50 years old, says that the feeling that remains is one of great fear, anger, pain and discrimination. With body aches and psychologically shaken after being assaulted while washing the sidewalk in front of a building in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, cleaning lady Lenirge, went to the police station this Saturday (17) to make a representation. criminal, but failed.

Also on Friday (16), the victim registered a police report and went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to undergo a forensic examination. According to the Civil Police, the fact was registered as aggression, a criminal misdemeanor that depends on criminal representation to start the investigation.

Accompanied by her son, the lady was taken this Saturday (17), to the Special Criminal Court located in the Padre Eustáquio neighborhood, in the Northwest region, and when arriving at the place, unfortunately it was closed, returning to Central de Flagrantes 2 (station on duty ), in the Floresta neighborhood, in the eastern region, where the problem of finalizing the complaint was also not solved, as the place only registered cases of flagrant.

Lenirge regrets not making the complaint and said that she was informed at the Flagrantes Central, that the registration of completion of the complaint needs to be done only on Monday (19). Also according to the victim, a person from the condominium where she works is the one who indicated the lady to make the complaint, but unfortunately nothing has been resolved.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Still in an interview, the worker said that on the last night she couldn’t sleep, because her psychological is very shaken and that nothing was erased from her memory, because the whole scene goes through her head all the time. The victim, she said, wondered why everything happened.

THE Itatiaia questioned the Civil Police if the complaint was accepted this Saturday (17), but there was no response.

The Magrass Franchising network confirmed that the man who appears in the video assaulting a cleaning lady is a franchisee of the company and repudiated, through a note, the aggression suffered in Belo Horizonte.

In the note (see below), published on social media on Friday night (16), the network said that appropriate measures are being adopted in relation to the franchisee and claims to repudiate any attitude of physical or psychological violence against women. However, his identity was not disclosed by the company.

THE Itatiaia contacted the Magrass Network to find out what measures and awaits a response.