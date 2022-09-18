Cobra Kai Showrunner Says He’s Not Involved In The Movie

The arrival of a fifth film in the franchise Karate Kid took a lot of people by surprise, especially for the success that Snake Kai has had year after year in the Netflix. And while the Sony states that the new feature will continue the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Jon Hurwitzco-showrunner of the series, revealed that he is not involved in the production.

In addition, the producer and screenwriter stated that Karate Kid 5 should not focus on characters from Snake Kaialthough he does not rule out directing a feature in the series in the future – see below:

“You [outros produtores] and I would love to make movies from Karate Kid and Snake Kai and we hope to do that someday. But this movie is not ours or focused on the cast of Snake Kai. I don’t know much about the production, but I wish them the best.”

Unlike the infamous reboot from 2010, Karate Kid 5 must be set in the same universe as the four films starring Pat Morita. For now, it is not yet known how much the feature will relate to the series starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, which remains among the most watched shows on Netflix in Brazil.

the fifth year of Snake Kaiwhich arrived on the 9th, shows the dojo that gives the series its name, now run by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) morphing into a major martial arts franchise, while the students of Miyagi-Do and Silver Fang plan their next steps.

The production started in 2018 in YouTubebut was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All five seasons are now available on the platform.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.