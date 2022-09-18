Consignment of Auxílio Brasil should be left for October, says press

The Auxílio Brasil consignment may take a little longer to get off the ground. According to behind-the-scenes information on the Uol website, the Federal Government should once again postpone the balance release projection for next October. Now, the goal is to announce the procedure in the first days of next month.

The release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment has already gone through several promises. Even after the text was approved in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and the sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the fact is that no one can make the request in practice yet. It is necessary to wait until the Ministry of Citizenship regulates the practice.

And what is missing for the folder to make the regulation? Also according to press reports, it is necessary to wait until they make a decision on the interest rate limit. The Federal Government has not yet decided whether it will require a ceiling on charges for banks. Today, the original text of the MP does not give any indication in this regard.

The Auxílio Brasil consignment basically works like a loan, in which the user takes the money and needs to pay off the debt through discounts on the benefit installments. In addition, he will need to pay attention to so-called interest rates. Each bank can decide what its rate is, and some of them are already offering a threshold of almost 100% per year.

What is being discussed within the Federal Government is the creation of a limit for this interest rate. Thus, the banks could define their plans, without exceeding the ceiling designated by the Planalto. In the coming days, members of the Ministries of Citizenship, Labor and the Civil House will meet a few more times to discuss the issue.

promise for september

In August, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, went so far as to say that the Ministry was working on the last details of the regulation. In his view, the consignment would be released in September, even if he did not indicate a date.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well”, he said.

“I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated. In September it should be operational”, added the Minister, who did not answer any further questions about the release of the new credit for users.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

Although it has not yet officially regulated the Auxílio Brasil, the Federal Government has already confirmed some details about the release of the balance. One of the points that have already been defined is the assignable margin, which should be 40%.

This 40% refers to the R$ 400, which corresponds to the original amount of the Auxílio Brasil. Those who apply for loans can start receiving R$ 240 per month, considering the base level of the Federal Government’s social program.

There is a fear that releasing payroll loans to a more humble public ends up increasing the risk of indebtedness for the most vulnerable. Some banks such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander have already announced that they will not operate in this line.